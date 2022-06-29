Popular SABC 2 soapie Muvhango has been gracing our screens for more than two decades, but still, it is one of our favourites

The show recently marked 25 years since it first premiered, and the cast and crew took the celebrations back to where it all began, Thohoyandou, Venda

Speaking during the event, actor Gabriel Temudzani who plays the famous Azwindini, reiterated the importance of going back home to Venda to celebrate

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Muvhango recently celebrated 25 years since it first premiered. The show has been a fan favourite since its inception, bringing stars such as Sindi Dlathu, who played Thandaza, Gabriel Temudzani, who portrays Chief Azwindini and many others.

Stars from the popular soapie 'Muvhango' recently took to Venda to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary. Image: @iammaumela and @habrieltemudzani

Source: Instagram

To mark two and a half decades of back-to-back drama and entertainment, the show's cast and crew headed back to Thohoyandou in Venda to celebrate.

According to News24, longstanding actress Maumela Mahuwa, who plays the beloved Susan, was the host of the homecoming party. Per the publication, stars such as the talented Lesley Musina, who plays Ndalamo, reminisced about some of his best moments on the show. He even revealed that he had initially auditioned for a smaller role before eventually bagging the role of Ndalamo. He said:

“This is the show that launched me, it put me on the map and I am still continuing doing what I am doing because of the show.”

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Meanwhile, Gabriel Temudzani was happy with the reception they received from the people in Venda. The star reiterated the importance of home, saying:

"Being at home and welcomed in this manner and fashion gives one a deep sense of humbleness and joy to say that everybody can reject you, but home will always welcome you nonetheless. It is so pleasing."

Skeem Saam trends, dramatic moment as Lehasa is stabbed, SA can not get enough of Pretty and Khwezi plotline

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam has been a weekly trending topic with pretty and Lehasa's affair. The problem with the viewers' favourite couple is that Lehasa is not a single man.

Consequences have befallen Pretty and Lehasa after Kwezikhazi catches onto their betrayal. Fans of Skeem Saam reacted to the latest episode where, according to The South African, Lehasa got stabbed.

Lehasa's partner Khwezi got double payback when she attacked Lehasa with a knife and framed Pretty (Lerato Marabe).

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News