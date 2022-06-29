Black Coffee slammed Nota Baloyi's persona, adding that he'll never let the music exec manage his brand because of his behaviour

The controversial media personality clapped back hard after he saw the clip of the Grammy-winning DJ dragging his name

Many people on the timeline shared that the opinionated Nota should not compare himself with the international DJ

Black Coffee is trending after slamming music exec Nota Baloyi. The controversial artists manager did not back down and savagely clapped back on the timeline.

Black Coffee and Nota Baloyi took shots at each other on the timeline. Image: @realblackcoffee, @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

In a trending clip, the world-renowned DJ dragged Nota's persona. The short video was shared by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

In the clip, the Grammy-winning DJ told rapper Nasty C and Scoop Makhathini that he wouldn't want his brand to be managed by Nota Baloyi. Nasty and Scoop laughed out loud when Coffee mentioned Nota's name.

"I look at this guy, he calls himself the authority. I wouldn't want to be managed by a guy like that."

Taking to Twitter, Nota threw heacy shade in the direction of Black Coffee. Nasty C and the TV presenter also caught strays. Nota said:

"He should worry about managing his hand, being a good father and not me managing his brand. In his late 40’s & he doesn’t have my accolades or my record sales. Where did his advice get Nasty C because Costa Titch has blown him out the water while Scoop still a deadbeat dad junkie!"

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Nota's remarks about Black Coffee.

@ReallPrudence wrote:

"Oksalayo he doesn't want you to manage his brand."

@brianrams said:

"Manage his hand? that's low damn."

@Lesedi_31 commented:

"It's how they all laughed when Nota's name was mentioned. Nota is a joke shame."

@Sbusiso48563026 wrote:

"Don't try to compare yourself with an international."

@2pont added:

"Nota you are a very smart dude more so you know the industry very well but the way you go about things is very wrong and has and is still creating a lot of enemies in the industry for you. Your ways might get you game and clout but it's creating enemies."

