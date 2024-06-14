Radio personality Zanele Mbokazi shared an inspirational story about an Olympic runner who never gave up

The Crown Gospel Music Awards founder was diagnosed with lung cancer recently, and her husband is optimistic about her recovery

The media personality stated that she would not give up, gaining inspiration from the athlete

Zanele Mbokazi spoke courageously on social media recently following her lung cancer diagnosis.

Zanele Mbokazi gained inspiration and will never give up. Image: @zanelembokazi

Source: Instagram

Radio post vows to never give up

The Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi recently took to Instagram to share an inspirational story about an Olympic runner who never gave up despite his body sending signals.

The Crown Gospel Music Awards founder lauded Mr Ndaba, who went viral for his triumphant run at the Comrades Marathon.

Mbokazi gained inspiration from Ndaba and said:

"Mr Ndaba inspired me so much (comrades, the ultimate human race). Perseverance, pressing on against all odds. May I never give up!"

Fans and fellow celebs comfort Zanele

Zanele Mbokazi was diagnosed with lung cancer recently, and her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, shared optimism about her full recovery.

Her colleagues and fans joined in comforting Zanele during her journey.

winnie_ntshaba said:

"I am confident of this very thing… that He who has begun a good work in you , He will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ!! We prayed, and God heard sisi."

transform_with_osswellngubane shared:

"When the mind is made up.... the body has no choice but to follow. The real you had power over your body. Press on."

sophiendaba_ expressed:

"Darling akere wena you're a born fighter. Giving up lost your address it can and will never find you. You don't leave room for it ever!"

Prayer sessions held for Zanele Mbokazi

In a previous report from Briefly News, a few Gospel artists had decided to host a prayer session for Ukhozi FM radio presenter Zanele Mbokazi at the Sandton AOG last week.

Some people in attendance include icon Rebecca Malope, Sipho Makhabane, Lindelani Mkhize, Omega Khonue, and a few others who attended the Friday night prayer.

Another prayer is planned for Mbokazi for 23 June 2024 at the GNF Church, Durban Station.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News