Unhappy with the negative feedback she's received online, Food and lifestyle social media influencer Onezwa Mbola posted a video addressing the matter

Onezwa mentioned that she felt some netizens were nitpicking just for the sake of it in response to some of her content

She emphasised that she is already anxious about putting out content and asked that netizens consider what they say before commenting

Food and lifestyle social media influencer Onezwa Mbola took to social media to share a wholesome post of her doing what she does best - source and cook a hearty meal.

Onezwa Mbola addressed some of the unnecessarily negative comments people left on her videos. Image: onezwambola/TikTok

As part of the TikTok post, however, Onezwa had a bone to pick with some netizens who have left unkind comments on some of her videos, negatively criticising her lifestyle and content.

Onezwa claps back at negative criticism

In the post, she highlighted that she is open to constructive criticism and appreciates feedback. However, she felt that some comments seemed to be nitpicking just for the sake of it.

"For me, a person who’s already anxious about putting out content, it can be demoralising to have every action faulted. I love creating content, and I’d like you to consider if the critique is necessary before you post. Tx," Onezwa wrote.

In her video, where she is seen picking, preparing and cooking cactus leaves (also known as tolofiya leaves), Onezwa also reiterated that she cooks food that she has grown, raised and foraged for, as can be seen in many of her videos.

According to Medical News Today, people can eat both the cactus leaves and the fruit. The food can be consumed as a dietary vegetable, and they regularly appear in restaurants, grocery stores, and farmers’ markets.

Peeps encourage Onezwa to keep sharing her content

Onezwa is all about that peaceful rural life, parenthood, and how to be resourceful, Global Citizen reports.

Many of Onezwa's online supporters flooded her post with positive and heartwarming comments, encouraging her to continue sharing her lifestyle and food content as they found it wholesome and inspiring.

user5335029007015 said:

"Hhayi ngiyakubona ukudla hhayi umhle maan❤️❤️❤️."

SirMkhonde commented:

"Amanye amadoda anamakhosikazi❤️."

Sandile_ZAR replied:

"Surely notshani uyaphekwa."

DUST wrote:

"Cha siyafunda la ngeke ."

Sesethu Situnda responded:

"When it comes to content, you’re doing an amazing job. We learn so much with each post so please block out the negativity ♥️."

PeloN commented:

"Sana, you make living ezilalini look and feel so cool. I am grateful and proud about your content being from emakhaya. Keep it up sisi siyafunda thina."

Du Nzolo responded:

"But who would criticise such wholesome content abantu abaneliseki! But it’s usually how they were raised, criticised all their Lives!! Don’t stop❤️."

Juja wrote:

"Sana, your content is amazing and inspiring! The fault is ours for not letting you know enough!!!! Love it!!!!"

portiamgxotheni replied:

"I didn’t know tolofiya leaves are edible. We learn every day. Are they tasty?"

