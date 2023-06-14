Bonang Matheba has admitted that she no longer finds joy in posting content on social media anymore

The reality star and The House of BNG owner shared with her fans that it is her least favourite thing to do these days

Her followers called this 'growth', but some have called for Queen B to post more content as she rarely disappoints

Bonang Matheba revealed to her fans that she no longer enjoys posting content on social media. Image: @bonang_m

Bonang Matheba has shared on social media that she no longer enjoys sharing content like she used to before.

Her Instagram feed has nothing but quality content, from her fashion to her artistic photos.

Bonang on why she posts less content

On Twitter, the reality star pointed out how she finds it less enjoyable always to post something on social media.

"Posting content is my least fave thing. Strange times."

Responding to a fan who said it's called growth, she said, "Maybe."

Fans want Bonang to continue posting on social media

@Blackroze777 said:

"It's Top tier though."

@JustPrecious_dj said:

"Because you are living it. You are content; therefore posting it doesn't validate you. You just doing it for us."

@VuyaniMbuso88 said:

"Fine things mature in absentia, and their rarity gives them prestigious value over time. The Queen B brand is solid now... It can only get better from hereon."

@_AVee08said:

"Yho ha.a please feed us, we are starving! We need the content abeg."

@Kgauhelo_Lakaje shared:

"What about us? We miss your content. We love your content please."

Bonang shuts down Young, Rich and African, fans want her to return

According to ZAlebs, Bonang added that va va voom to Netflix's Young, Famous and African. Despite many being disappointed that she basically left them hanging after her abrupt exit, she made the first few episodes delightful.

She proved to her B-Force once again that she is the content.

Speaking on her dramatic first few episodes, Bonang said filming the reality show was fun, and she enjoyed it.

Many noticed the tension between her, Nadia Nakai and Khanyi Mbau, and some viewers thought that was the reason for her departure.

Somizi weighs in on why Bonang does not last in relationships with people

In previous Briefly News, Bonang's former BFF Somizi Mhlongo, said Bonang handled her squabble with Luis Munana badly. In the reality show Young, Famous and African, Bonang confronted Luis about their situation a few years back.

Somizi said he wished Bonang did not accept the reality show gig.

"I think her emotions got the better of her. That will now live with her for the rest of her career and life."

