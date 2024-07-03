Maskandi singer Thokozani Langa shared a video on social media where he spoke about the industry's struggles

The hitmaker has opened up about the hardships he and other Maskandi artists face compared to other genres

He got real about having to work twice as hard so their kids get to go to sleep with full tummies

Eish times do get tough, but according to Thokozani Langa, tough times last for Maskandi artists.

Maskandi star Thokozani Langa has spoken out about his industry struggles. Image: @thokozanilangaofficial

Source: Youtube

Thokozani Langa calls out neglect Maskandi artists face

Ukuzala Ukuzelula hitmaker Thokozani Langa spoke about some artists' financial struggles. Even though times are tough, he shared that he does not expect any sympathy from others.

He shared a video on social media, and it went viral. In the video, he said:

“We are living differen realities because some people have their inheritance to rely on and we unfortunately do not have. We often have to make plans and figure out what will our kids eat before they sleep. There is no one who stands for me and I do not expect anything from anyone. I just live by grace.”

Thokozani delves deeper in meaning of video

The singer claimed that Maskandi singers do not get the same treatment compared to other genres.

According to TshiaLIVE, Langa pointed out that the radio industry is one culprit which contributes to this struggle.

“I've been in the music industry for many years, but I've never felt our genre neglected like this. Most of us aren't getting the necessary attention like other genres. Mainstream radio is also not doing us justice, that's why some of us find ourselves in certain predicaments that force us to look up to God.”

