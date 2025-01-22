Botswana's president, Duma Boko, was spotted at a local SPAR grocery store, walking casually in shorts, a shirt and a pair of slide-on

The president moved through the store quickly, hugging staff members and shoppers in the video later shared online.

Social media users were touched by his humility, praising him for blending with his people in such an approachable way.

A woman filmed the president of Botswana at their local SPAR casually chatting and hugging locals. Image: @atto597

A SPAR employee captured President Duma Boko at the grocery store he used to shop at before becoming number one in Botswana, showing that leadership doesn't have to mean losing touch with one's roots.

The woman posted the heartwarming video on TikTok under her handle @atto597, attracting many views, likes and comments.

The president visits the grocery store.

The president walks through the store with his security team in the clip. He reaches the till and stops to greet and hug a lady standing before the pay point. He then warmly greets and hugs other employees and customers, highlighting his connection to the community and his ability to make people feel respected.

Social media users love the president

After watching the clip, online community members flooded the comment section, praising the man for his humble nature. Many felt he was an example of a leader wanting to build relationships with ordinary citizens.

Botswana citizens were excited to see their president at their local grocery store. Image: dumabokoofficial

User @Beauty Nthele commented:

"That's where he used to frequently shop before the presidency. Big up, he came back to the people."

User @Masedi Mangwedi said:

"Tell that man to let Mr. Pres be hugged..let people get joy."

User @kandaha01 shared:

"Now every time I hear this song, the president comes to my mind."

User @The angel 💋 added:

"No critics will take away the love we have for him at all 🥰."

User @Onkgopotse said:

"Such a handsome young president 🥰."

User @Malusi Ndlovu commented:

"President of the People..son of the soil."

