South African actress Sihle Ndaba responded to a nasty TikTok comment which body shamed her

The actress took part in a TikTok challenge where people used a filter which altered their look, but people said bad things about her

Reacting to her post, people said she should calm down because social media bullies are not to be taken seriously

Sihle Ndaba received malicious comments after taking part in a viral TikTok challenge. The star's body was shamed, and she was offended by the hurtful things that were said about her.

Actress Sihle Ndaba responds to a troll

Heart of the Hunter actress Sihle Ndaba did not take the disrespect from a troll lying down. The actress responded to a hurtful TikTok comment about her body and appearance.

Ndaba posted a video using a filter that altered the user's look as part of a challenge. The comments on the post were so bad that she had to turn off the comments section. However, she made a video addressing the comment that said, "She is dying soon this one."

Ndaba asks bullies to respect people

In the video, the actress cautioned people against saying negative things about others as there are children on social media.

"When I posted the video it was just a joke. But this is unacceptable. I was raised better and we know better. Social media bullying is not okay. We do not know each other."

Mzansi tells Sihle Ndaba to calm down

Commenting under the post by @MDNnewss, people said she should calm down because social media bullies are not to be taken seriously.

@villainguptas warned:

"She is trying to mop the ocean, thinking it will run dry. Social media is full of crazy people. No one can stop that."

@XUFFLER stated:

"She’s probably new on social media."

@__ThapeloM argued:

"Oh well, she should ask celebrities who have been here on social media for decades. All she had to do was to ignore, but then she was a drama queen. What can we say?"

@Mfoka_Mlangeni added:

"People can be very mean on social media. Someone should advice her to keep it moving."

@Centiaeres stated:

"I'm not sure if she's new on social media, but if she chooses to respond to negative comments, she's wasting her time and emotions. She must know SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS is a cruel space and not for the WEAK & SOFTIES."

