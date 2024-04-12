Makhadzi gave a classy yet heated response to her haters as they constantly criticised her beauty and broken English

The Limpopo-born superstar posted some sizzling pictures taken from her recent photoshoot

In her caption, Makhadzi said she would not prioritise dealing with the haters because she believes that God will keep her busy

Makhadzi had a few things to get off her chest. The singer has constantly been bullied for her looks, mainly her broken English. Although she addresses the hate, she declares that she will no longer do that.

Makhadzi gave a classy clapback at the people who are constantly hating on her. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi has a message for her haters

The Mapara hitmaker recently took to her social media page and shared a message directed at her haters. Makhadzi clarified that she would not give her haters the time of day.

The singer posted some sizzling pictures taken from her recent photoshoot, seemingly a clapback at all the nasty comments constantly thrown at her. Makhadzi hopes that God keeps her busy so she will not have time to address the hate.

"I know the truth of the story of my life and where I come from. Letting people who found me on my way to success let me down by bullying me will be the last case to attend to, only if I have time. But I doubt I will ever find that time because GOD always makes sure I am busy not to attend Satan. Patience is my key to success. I only believe God will never let me down, but he will only test me to see if I really belong to him."

Fans react to Makhadzi's post

Makhadzi received massive support from her fans, and many reminded her that she should not entertain the naysayers.

n_deekay lauded:

"You deserve all the success coming your way, Makhadzi, you've paid your dues and earned all your stripes. Don't let negative people get to you."

xolani_mfama gushed:

"The authenticity in you is Boss! You’ve done so amazingly well in your career, and I’d like to believe that there’s still move coming from you."

angievarhu said:

"When the time is right he the lord will make it happen. You are living a testimony."

