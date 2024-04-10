Our girl Makhadzi showed off her legs in short shorts while strutting her stuff in London

The Matorokisi hitmaker released a new single, Letswai, and her latest photos matched the energy of her song

Mzansi was gasping for air at Khadzi's new snaps, stunned to see her in such a different light

Makhadzi flaunted her gorgeous legs in short shorts while out in London. Images: makhadzisa

Makhadzi is in her hot girl era and is showing more skin than ever before! The Limpopo superstar is out in London, seemingly promoting her new single, Letswai, and thought to rile social media up with some sultry snaps wearing tiny denim shorts.

Makhadzi stuns in all denim outfit

Our girl, Makhadzi, is feeling brand new and has been quite the fashionista since she landed in London.

Coming from the release of her new single, Letswai, the Mapara hitmaker's thirst traps have added to the already steamy lyrics from her song.

Taking to her Instagram page, Khadzi was captured crossing the road in an all-denim outfit complete with a grey wig, short shorts, silver metallic boots, and a jacket to accommodate the weather.

This time, the singer did not attempt to write a caption and let her photos do the talking:

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's look

Netizens are feeling Khadzi's outfit and showered her with endless compliments:

sheilamanyorio was impressed:

"Wow, Makhadzi is eating all her looks lately. She looks stunning!"

openinyi_related gushed over Khadzi:

"Girl, you're slowly replacing Beyoncé."

mukololowahakutama was stunned:

"Iyoooo! This year, you are coming very strong, queen. You've been eating and leaving no crumbs."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Makhadzi for showing some skin:

Melusi_Mokone wrote:

"I understand why she flew to so far to wear her outfit."

iamhumanZA said:

"Those shorts are a bit too much. What about her dignity?"

ozolovesnengi warned:

"Bathong, she'll be arrested for public indecency."

Makhadzi's new smile sparks speculation

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's latest photos and videos sporting a brighter smile.

Netizens speculated that Khadzi may have gotten some work done after flaunting her pearly whites.

