Makhadzi's new smile sparked some speculation among netizens that she had her teeth fixed

The Limpopo singer posted some new photos sporting a brighter smile and had tongues wagging

Mzansi wonders if Khadzi's had some work done and invested in some brand-new teeth

Fans speculated that Makhadzi is sporting a new, brighter smile. Images: makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi recently caught some attention after Mzansi spotted her new smile. Fans claim that the Mapara hitmaker's latest photos are very telling that she had some work done and applauded her for making the investment.

Makhadzi sports new smile

Our girl Makhadzi is looking better than ever and has been smiling more than usual. Could it be because of her rumoured engagement? Fans think it has more to do with her new smile.

The Limpopo singer's smile is even brighter than fans remember, with perfectly aligned teeth, and fans think our girl got some work done.

Taking to her Instagram page, the singer flaunted her pearly whites in several photos. However, it was her video showing off her face beat where fans noticed her brighter smile:

Mzansi weighs in on Makhadzi's new smile

Netizens questioned whether or not Khadzi had her teeth fixed, while many showed love for her new smile:

eudorashiks cheered Makhadzi on:

"New teeth!"

similengomthandazo showed love to Makhadzi:

"Wow! That smile, queen. Oh wow! I love you, my woman crush."

barbie_queen790 applauded Khadzi:

"Your smile!"

mahlatse_seripa hyped Makhadzi up:

"The teeth are teething, babe!"

aboubacar.halilou.79 gushed over Makhadzi:

"Wow, cute smile!"

mwanawa_mairuwie said:

"Yes, I love the smile and the music."

ranny.t1 fawned over the singer:

"Wow, my God! Your smile, Khadzi Khadzi!"

m_tlaleng posted:

"You look amazing!"

Makhadzi shows love to Big Brother Mzansi star

In more Makhadzi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer showing love to former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Yolanda.

Makhadzi sang Yoli's praises for her strides on the show and encouraged her supporters to continue voting for her.

This was before the controversial housemate was kicked out after her comments that made fans and BB Mzansi followers look at her in a different light.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News