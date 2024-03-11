Makhadzi showed love to one of fans' favourite Big Brother Mzansi contestants

Yolanda received another warm shout-out from Khadzi and couldn't contain her excitement

The post sparked a heated debate between Yoli and Liema's supporters

Makhadzi showed love to Yolanda and encouraged fans to vote for the 'BB Mzansi' contestant. Images: makhadzisa, yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi recently sent a shout-out to Big Brother Mzansi star, Yolanda. The Limpopo-born model stole Khadzi's heart early on in the competition, and the singer showed her support for Yoli in a sweet post.

Makhadzi rallies behind Yolanda

It's getting heated on Big Brother Mzansi, but Makhadzi has stayed loyal to one fanbase. The Limpopo singer has been vocal about her support for fellow Limpopo star, Yolanda, who quickly became a fan-favourite in the competition.

Having recently lost one of her besties, Mich, to elimination, Yoli has not lost her spark and continues to dazzle viewers with her charm - you go, girl!

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Taking to her Instagram page, Khadzi shared several photos of her fave with a sweet note encouraging her fans and fellow Yoli stans to vote for the housemate:

"The only queen that matters right now, @yolandamukondi__international. Let’s all vote for my queen."

Yolanda responded:

"Thank you very much, @makhadzisa!"

Mzansi reacts to Makhadzi's shout-out

Yolanda stans gathered to show love for their fave, excited now more than ever to help her win:

South African disk jockey, DJ Happygal said:

"She’s my fav!"

cyril_melow wrote:

"Let’s vote for Yolanda; she really deserves this year’s BBM s4 title."

nezie_nezerina responded:

"This is Yolanda’s season! The way people love her is just amazing. God’s timing."

clockey_mcqueens_secret admired Yolanda:

"I love this girl!"

Meanwhile, other netizens used the opportunity to show their support for Liema, who recently made up with Yoli:

kubheka.gabisile said:

"Liema till the last day!"

zola_hashatsi wrote:

"I love you Khadzi, but no."

keaportia posted:

"Liema, Liema, Liema, Liema all they way!"

theonique12 cheered:

"Queen Liema!"

Mich demands refund from Big Brother Mzansi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mishack "Mich" Mazibuko demanding a refund from Big Brother Mzansi after being evicted.

Mich posted a TikTok video claiming he was promised the R2M cash prize but went home empty-handed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News