Curro Secunda announced the passing of Grade 9 learner Anna Ncobile Mkhabela on 19 June 2026 via Facebook

South Africans flooded the post with grief, with one mother drawing on her own loss of a teenage daughter in 2026

People described Anna as a bright young soul with a future ahead and called for strength for her grieving family

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Picture of Anna Ncobile Mkhabela shared on Facebook. Image: Curro Secunda

Source: Facebook

Curro Secunda in Mpumalanga is in mourning after losing Grade 9 learner Anna Ncobile Mkhabela in June 2026. Curro Secunda broke the news on Facebook on 19 June, leaving South Africans across the country devastated.

The school described Anna as a cherished member of their community. They said her presence would be profoundly missed by everyone who knew her.

South Africa responds with grief

The post drew an emotional response from South Africans who came across the tribute online. A mother who lost her own teenage daughter in 2026 sent her love to Anna's parents. She said she still could not understand what was happening to the country's children this year.

Others turned to faith to find comfort. One person quoted Isaiah 57:1 from the Bible, saying God sometimes takes the young to spare them from the evil still to come.

Many called Anna a girl with a bright future who left far too soon. South Africans sent their condolences to her family, friends, and the school.

No details about the circumstances of Anna's death have been made public. Curro Secunda asked that her memory be a source of comfort and strength for all who loved her.

See the post below:

More young learners gone too soon

Hoëre Landbouskool Jacobsdal shared the heartbreaking that former learner Dylan Kearney passed away in a tragic car accident.

Amberfield College in Centurion has shared the devastating news of the tragic passing of Grade 11 learner Awande Okuhle Aphelelisiwe Mthembu, who died on Saturday, 13 June 2026.

Hoërskool Florida in the West Rand shared a heartfelt tribute announcing the passing of one of their learners.

Police have launched a manhunt after an 18-year-old learner was allegedly hacked to death with a panga in Soweto.

Source: Briefly News