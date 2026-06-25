Lydenburg High School is mourning a former teacher many people say helped shape lives across different generations

People say she left behind something much bigger than a classroom role, with her impact still being felt today

Former learners shared touching stories, revealing how she stood by them during important moments

Lydenburg mourns "Aunt Mart". Image: @High School Lydenburg Hoerskool

Source: Facebook

The Lydenburg education community is grieving after the death of long-serving teacher Mart Cronje, whose impact stretched across generations of learners and families. Mzansi reacted to her passing.

The news was shared in a Facebook post by High School Lydenburg Hoërskool on Monday, 23 June, where the school paid tribute to the educator affectionately known as "Aunt Mart." The school said Aunt Mart dedicated many years to Lydenburg Primary School and left a lasting mark on learners, parents, and colleagues through her caring nature and commitment to education.

The tribute also highlighted her contribution alongside her husband, former principal, Thys Cronje. The school also extended its condolences to the Cronje family and described her impact:

"Aunt Mart was part of the education community of Lydenburg Primary School for many years and made a lasting impression on numerous learners, parents, and colleagues."

Lydenburg feels the loss. Image: @stockplanets

Source: Facebook

Lydenburg lost someone special

According to Lowveldert report, the former teacher Mart "Aunt Mart" Cronjé, who was known as a much-loved educator and community figure, was married to former Hoërskool Lydenburg principal Thys Cronjé, who led the school for 29 years before retiring in 2011. Together, they played a big role in the school and the wider community.

Acting principal Chrismari Aucamp said Aunt Mart touched many lives through her kindness, warmth, and dedication to education. She was also known for her love of hockey and spent years supporting and encouraging young players.

"Alongside the hockey rink, she was a well-known and beloved figure – someone who encouraged, supported, and inspired players. Her passion for the sport and her involvement with young people made her a true legend alongside the hockey field."

Even later in life, Aunt Mart stayed active by playing golf, doing pilates and going on regular walks. People admired her positive attitude and energy.

Community members say her impact went beyond teaching, as she left behind memories and a legacy that many people will continue to cherish.

View the full Facebook post below:

School community reacts to the news

Messages of support poures in, with former learners and community members sharing memories of the teacher, many described as compassionate and caring. This is what South Africans said on the school's page:

Hannelie van der Merwe praised:

"I can only speak with praise of her; she was my teacher from 1986 to 1989, will forever remember her as the beautiful, loving person she was."

Monique van der Merwe remembered:

"Teacher, who saw me and helped me through the time when I was hurting and was there with help and guidance."

Ronel Venter Lindeque honoured:

"One of the women with the most beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and genuine heart I've ever had the privilege of knowing."

Charity Chez thanked:

"You played such an important role in my life and helped shape the person I am today."

Hannelie McGill reflected:

"A big tree has fallen."

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Source: Briefly News