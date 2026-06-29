“Bring Him Home”: UK Streamer Wants Mbokazi in the Premier League After Bafana’s World Cup Exit
- A UK-based streamer posted a TikTok video on 28 June 2026 calling for a Premier League club to sign Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi
- Nayeem compared the 20-year-old to Real Madrid legend, Sergio Ramos, praising his defensive leadership and physical strength during the Canada match
- South Africans flooded the comments, with one fan saying Mbokazi should go to Liverpool and another blown away by his age
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A UK-based streamer named Nayeem posted a TikTok video on 28 June 2026 that has football fans in South Africa talking. He called for a Premier League club to sign 20-year-old Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi after South Africa’s 1-0 loss to Canada in the last 32 of the FIFA World Cup.
Nayeem made the call after watching Mbokazi put in a man-of-the-match performance. He argued that Canada could have scored multiple times without the young defender’s work rate and physicality. South Africa may have gone home, but Mbokazi left with a new international fan base.
The internet has spoken
Nayeem pointed to Mbokazi’s goal-line clearances and his ability to win physical duels with Canadian attackers. He also made a point of praising goalkeeper Ronwen Williams alongside the young centre-back. The comments under his video turned into a full-on scouting report from the public.
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Fans were stunned by Mbokazi’s age. One person could not believe he was only 20 years old. Another said they had never seen a defender like him and could not hide their shock. Someone simply called for Liverpool to make a move without delay.
Another Mzansi fan jokingly asked if Canada had a rugby team so the Springboks could heal the nation's hearts.
Bafana exited the World Cup with their heads held high despite the defeat. The conversation has now moved from the result to what comes next for their standout players. Mbokazi, at just 20, has put himself firmly in that conversation.
Watch the video below:
More about Mbokazi
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi could be moving to England this summer, as an English Premier League team is keeping tabs on him.
- Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s rise from an MLS newcomer to a World Cup standout has put his name among South Africa’s most talked-about young talents.
- A social media post allegedly published by MaWhoo went viral, where she seemingly dedicated a flirty message to Mbekezeli Mbokazi.
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za