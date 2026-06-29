Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s rise from an MLS newcomer to a World Cup standout has put his name among South Africa’s most talked-about young talents

The 20-year-old defender’s performances against global opposition have sparked early interest from Europe’s top leagues

Former players and fans believe Bafana Bafana may have discovered a future defensive star after his breakthrough tournament

South Africa might be out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but one of the country’s brightest young talents announced himself on the biggest stage and left an unforgettable mark.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi #14 of South Africa is challenged by Jonathan David #10 of Canada during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match between South Africa and Canada. Image: Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

Few people knew much about former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who is now playing in the MLS for Chicago Fire in the United States. However, after only four matches at the World Cup, the 20-year-old could find himself on the radar of several European clubs.

Mbokazi spent just two seasons with the Buccaneers before being signed by Chicago Fire, but his rising profile has already sparked speculation about a potential move to Europe. English Premier League club Nottingham Forest is reportedly one of the teams that could be interested in the highly rated defender.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s FIFA World Cup performances earn major praise

Following Bafana Bafana’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a defeat to Canada, former Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo praised Mbokazi’s performances, saying the young defender has shown he belongs among the game’s elite.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is challenged by Jonathan David #10 of Canada during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match. Image: Alex Grimm

Source: Getty Images

Mntambo believes the centre-back’s displays in North America highlighted his maturity beyond his years, with a move to one of Europe’s top leagues looking increasingly possible.

Speaking on SABC 3, the former midfielder pointed to Mbokazi as one of the biggest positives from South Africa’s World Cup campaign.

“I think we can still take a lot of positives from the game, especially Mbokazi, who was a standout performer,” Mntambo said.

The midfielder added that the 20-year-old had been outstanding throughout the tournament and deserved every opportunity coming his way.

“He has been exceptional in this World Cup. He deserves everything that’s coming his way,” he said.

Mntambo also highlighted Mbokazi’s ability to compete against some of the world’s best players despite his age, insisting that the defender has the quality to succeed at the highest level.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s stats show why European clubs are watching

Mbokazi’s performance in the 1-0 defeat to Canada showed why his stock continues to rise.

The defender recorded:

▪️ 103 touches

▪️ 91% accurate passes

▪️ 9 defensive contributions

▪️ 6/8 ground duels won

▪️ 5 clearances

▪️ 3 recoveries

▪️ 2/3 tackles won

▪️ 1 interception

Read Mbekezeli Mbokazi's below.

Fans and football figures were full of praise after the match, with some calling on Europe’s biggest clubs to make a move for the young defender.

@MMORTON6 wrote:

“Madrid just sign him already… This is not a human being! 🔥”

@Lepasazakhele added:

“Superstar! 🔥”

Bafana Bafana star ranked among the best

Briefly News earlier reported that a Bafana Bafana star was ranked among the best performers at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite South Africa's poor performance.

The South African international has showcased his football talent on the global stage, even as the team struggled in the group stage.

Source: Briefly News