A street vendor shared proof of completing his degree after passing multiple modules with distinction, all while running his food stall daily

The image highlighted the reality of studying through UNISA while working full-time, showing how education and survival often happen side by side in South Africa

His academic journey spans three qualifications, with an honours degree already in progress, reflecting long-term commitment rather than a once-off win

While selling scones on the streets, he quietly built an academic record many only dream of, reminding South Africans that progress does not pause just because life is hard; sometimes it pushes through anyway.

A street vendor, @mr_ssaint, has inspired South Africans after sharing a photo of himself standing behind his food stall while proudly displaying his university results, confirming he had completed his degree with distinctions. The image was posted on 26 December 2025, showing the young man at his usual trading spot with a screenshot of his academic transcript visible in the frame. The results reflected strong performances across multiple modules, including passes with distinction, alongside the words Degree Completed displayed boldly across the image. The post revealed that he had completed a BA in Communication in 2026, balancing his studies while earning a living on the streets.

On the academic results visible in the image below, the vendor passed several modules with distinction, including marks in the 80s and 90s, while also passing the remaining courses. The achievement stood out not only because of the grades themselves, but because of the environment in which they were earned. Selling food daily while studying through UNISA meant long days, limited rest, and constant discipline. Yet the results reflected consistency and focus, proving that academic excellence is not limited to lecture halls or privileged spaces.

Education earned between lectures and long workdays

Further information shared on social media revealed that this was not his first academic milestone. User @mr_ssaint had already completed a qualification in Criminal Justice, followed by his BA in Communication, and has now set his sights on an Honours degree in Organisational Communication at UNISA. His journey highlights how distance learning continues to open doors for working South Africans who refuse to choose between survival and education.

The post quickly gained traction online, resonating with many who saw their own struggles reflected in his story. The contrast between the street vending setup and the academic transcript made the moment powerful, showing what determination can look like when opportunities are limited but ambition remains strong.

What did South Africans say?

Kwando Zuma said:

“Congratulations! I speak God’s unusual graces over you, in this upcoming year🙏🏾”

Lizaan said:

“2026 is your year, I speak God's favour upon your life.”

LuluM said:

“Congratulations bhuti, BA Communication Science. ♥️ Well bagged.”

Magma B said:

“Congratulations, man. You did well. Anyway, what’s the plan with that degree, because I don’t know what to do with mine. Please advise?”

Phoenix said:

“May this be the start of many years of success.”

Aneh said:

“May God’s favour lead you to a potential employer!”

Keletso Mabala said:

“Great things are coming your way soon. Stay grounded and remember where you're from when things start shining.”

Bembe said:

“Hey stranger, keep pushing, God is cooking something big for you, be patient… with love from Botswana.”

