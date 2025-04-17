Who is Vanilla Ice's ex-wife? All about Laura Giaritta and their marriage

Laura Giaritta is best known as Vanilla Ice's ex-wife. She gained public attention during their marriage and has remained a topic of interest due to her connection with the music star. Laura and the rapper were married from 1997 to 2022. A few years into the marriage, they grew apart.

If you’re not my husband, you’re not my husband.

Vanilla Ice and Laura at the Hotel InterContinental in Miami, Florida (L). Vanilla Ice and Laura Giaritta in West Palm Beach, Florida (R). Photo: Larry Marano, Jeff Daly (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Vanilla Ice is an American rapper, actor, and television host .

. The rapper was married to Laura Giaritta for nearly 20 years.

for nearly 20 years. They tied the knot on 30 March 1997 and officially divorced in November 2019 .

. The former partners share two daughters.

Beyond her known marriage to Vanilla, Laura prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Laura Giaritta’s profile summary

Full name Laura Giaritta Date of birth 18 October 1970 Age 54 years old (as of April 2025) Place of birth Palm Beach, Florida, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Children 2 University Full Sail University Profession Businessperson

A closer look at Vanilla Ice’s ex-wife Laura Giaritta’s age and early life

Laura Giaritta was born on 18 October 1970 in Palm Beach, Florida, United States, making her 54 years old as of April 2025. Her parents are Thomas Giaritta and Elaine Giaritta. Laura grew up alongside her older sister named Renee.

Laura Giaritta became known due to her marriage to Vanilla Ice, an American rapper, actor, and television host who rose to fame in 1990 after releasing his hit song Ice Ice Baby.

The celebrity ex-wife attended Full Sail University, where she studied Sciences.

Fast five facts about Laura Giaritta. Photo: @thecitycelebs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Laura Giaritta do?

Laura is a businesswoman who owns and manages a sports shop in Florida. She has built a reputation in the sports retail industry, catering to enthusiasts and athletes.

Her business was originally connected to her ex-husband, Vanilla Ice, but she took full ownership after their divorce. Little information is available on Laura's profession because she often stays out of the media.

How did Vanilla Ice and Laura Giaritta meet?

Vanilla Ice and Laura first met at a party in July 1994, and their connection quickly grew, and they began dating. They tied the knot on 30 March 1997, at their Star Island mansion in Miami Beach.

The end of the ice age: Vanilla Ice and Laura Giaritta’s divorce

Laura and Vanilla's marriage faced challenges, including Vanilla Ice's legal issues related to domestic incidents in 2001 and 2008. Laura filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. According to The Inquisitr, she stated:

I gave myself a birthday present. I wanted to file for divorce for a long time but I was scared to do it. We never really had a wedding or an engagement, so I figured I’d do it on my birthday.

Vanilla Ice and Laura at the grand opening of Mario Barth's Starlight Tattoo at the House of Blues inside the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on 16 February 2008 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

They started living in separate homes in 2011

The couple had been living apart for several years prior to the filing. Ice left his Wellington, Florida house and Laura remained with their children. Laura expressed that their relationship had become strained, stating:​

I was seeing him up to June 2015. We went to Curacao for one of our fake family vacations. Rob always wanted to appear to be a great family man, so we had these vacations…can’t live a lie any longer. I mean, either you’re my husband or you aren’t. If you’re not with me, then I don’t go on vacation. If you’re not my husband, you’re not my husband.

Laura Giaritta’s claims after the split

After Vanilla Ice and Laura Giaritta separated, the financial aspect of their divorce drew significant public interest. Laura claimed that Vanilla Ice left her financially stranded, stating he had stopped making support payments for about a year, despite continuing to earn money from his music and public appearances.

Vanilla Ice during the e Sprite Slam Dunk Contest 2014 as part of the 2014 NBA All-Star Weekend at the Smoothie King Center on February 15, 2014 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Ronald Martinez

As per TheThings, court records indicated that he was ordered to pay $10,000 per month in temporary support, $110,000 in back payment and had to cover additional expenses, including over $200,000 for Laura’s legal fees and household costs.

Their divorce was officially finalised in November 2019, marking the end of their 22-year marriage.

Do Vanilla Ice and Laura have children together?

The American rapper and businessperson have two daughters together:​ Dusti Rain Van Winkle, born in 1998 and KeeLee Breeze Van Winkle, born in 2000.

Both daughters were raised primarily by Laura following the couple’s separation and eventual divorce. Despite the challenges in their marriage, Vanilla Ice has maintained a relationship with his daughters.

Rapper Vanilla at Reliant Stadium on 15 September 2013 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Scott Halleran

Frequently asked questions

How old is Vanilla Ice?

The talented rapper is 57 years old as of April 2025. He was born on 31 October 1967.

Is Vanilla Ice still married?

Vanilla Ice is not currently married. Since his divorce from Laura Giaritta in November 2019, he has kept his personal life private.

Who are Vanilla Ice’s children?

Vanilla Ice has three daughters: Dusti Rain, KeeLee Breeze and Priscilla Love.

Who is Vanilla Ice’s girlfriend?

The American television host is reportedly single at the moment. However, there are rumours that Vanilla Ice might be in a relationship, but there is no confirmed information about his current girlfriend.

Who is Priscilla Love VanWinkle's mother?

Her mother is Kirra Hentz.

Why did Queen and David Bowie sue Vanilla Ice?

Queen and David Bowie never officially sued Vanilla Ice, but they threatened legal action over copyright infringement.

Laura Giaritta is a businesswoman widely recognised as Vanilla Ice’s ex-wife. Vanilla and Laura shared a long and often rocky marriage. They were together for over two decades, had two daughters, and officially divorced in 2019.

