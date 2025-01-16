“What We See As Waste”: Young Woman Teams Up With Boy To Turn Plastic Into Stunning Bags
- A talented artisan from Orange Farm has partnered with a young boy to transform discarded plastic into fashionable bags
- The innovative initiative not only creates employment but helps address South Africa's plastic waste crisis through creative recycling
- Mzansi has been impressed by their entrepreneurial spirit, with many eager to support the eco-friendly business venture
A creative partnership between a skilled craftswoman and a young collector is turning environmental responsibility into entrepreneurial success.
Facebook page @sefoka.mahlogonolo, which promotes local business ventures, shared a video featuring Phumi Muthanyia and her young partner from Orange Farm. The clip shows their process of collecting discarded plastic and transforming it into stylish, durable bags.
Making an eco-friendly impact
Their great idea comes at an important time when plastic pollution continues to threaten South Africa's environment.
By repurposing plastic waste into functional products, such entrepreneurial efforts help reduce the approximately 2.4 million tonnes of plastic waste generated annually in the country.
Mzansi supports creative recycling
The innovative business concept sparked enthusiasm from social media users:
@Ishmael Madoni suggested:
"Savanna company must sponsor this good work 🔥🔥🔥"
@Manlu General praised:
"Very nice but what about us who don't drink alcohol... I want her to do mine with bible... Wow she is talented 🙆♀️I salute you my sister God bless you 🙏"
@Nontobeko Mthiyane advised:
"Keep different brands, sweety ngoba abanye would like Yona leyo yeSavanna, well done."
@Megan Solomons inquired:
"Where can I buy and how much?"
@Thabo Liutlo suggested:
"Use your brand, please don't use other brands. You a giving them market for free.."
@Nico Nsovo reflected:
"What we see as waste, someone sees it as material to do something beautiful... Proud of you sister."
@Julia Fase praised:
"Wonderful work, you're a talented young lady❤"
@Srbareboi Karabo marveled:
"That's so pretty❤ yoh I can't believe this is lit 🔥"
