“DISBLIEF”: Cape Town Woman Claims To Find Authentic Vintage Chanel Bag for R950
- A TikTok creator shared her experience of finding what she believes to be an authentic vintage Chanel tote bag for just R950 at a Cape Town thrift store
- The video showcasing various designer items at the Bo Kaap store has sparked debate about the authenticity of second-hand luxury goods
- Fashion enthusiasts and sceptics flooded the comments section, discussing the possibility of finding genuine designer pieces at thrift stores
A Cape Town shopping discovery has sparked intense discussion as TikTok creator @cheyferna, known for her travel and entrepreneurship content, shared a video about discovering what she claims is a vintage Chanel tote bag for just R950.
The video showcases her visit to Kaap Diem, a store in Bo Kaap, where she spotted several designer items at surprisingly low prices. This discovery has raised questions, as Chanel bags in South Africa typically range from R39,000 for a Wallet on Chain to R92,000 for a medium 2.55 Shoulder Bag.
The huge price gap has fueled discussions about the authenticity of thrifted luxury goods.
Watch the video below.
Mzansi debates authenticity
@SammyJo defended the find:
"People it's a thrift store, so yes it can be original. Oh my goodness 🤦🏻♀️"
@Floptokbb was eager to know more:
"Girl don't gatekeep, what is this place and where are they located?"
@juliette liberty inquired:
"Hun, what were the prices of the clothing like?"
@Melissa from Pedestrian 💚 shared:
"Thanks for reminding me, I still have a voucher from them! Also congrats on the bag🥹🍒"
@Luxury_bag_connection expressed doubt:
"Baby sorry but they ain't real. That love, for a start you see it's very wrong and the Prada label. But you do you babes enjoy ♥️"
@itskwena cautioned:
"Just because something is old and thrifted does not make it real."
@Nikki questioned:
"You sure it's real baby."
@GhostSquad stated firmly:
"Definitely a replica, not even close to the real thing..."
Source: Briefly News
