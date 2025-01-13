Global site navigation

“DISBLIEF”: Cape Town Woman Claims To Find Authentic Vintage Chanel Bag for R950
by  Nerissa Naidoo 2 min read
  • A TikTok creator shared her experience of finding what she believes to be an authentic vintage Chanel tote bag for just R950 at a Cape Town thrift store
  • The video showcasing various designer items at the Bo Kaap store has sparked debate about the authenticity of second-hand luxury goods
  • Fashion enthusiasts and sceptics flooded the comments section, discussing the possibility of finding genuine designer pieces at thrift stores

Woman's video on Chanel bag for R950 left Mzansi confused.
A woman posted a video on a designer bag she found at a local store in Cape Town that left many viewers confused. Images: @cheyferna
Source: TikTok

A Cape Town shopping discovery has sparked intense discussion as TikTok creator @cheyferna, known for her travel and entrepreneurship content, shared a video about discovering what she claims is a vintage Chanel tote bag for just R950.

The video showcases her visit to Kaap Diem, a store in Bo Kaap, where she spotted several designer items at surprisingly low prices. This discovery has raised questions, as Chanel bags in South Africa typically range from R39,000 for a Wallet on Chain to R92,000 for a medium 2.55 Shoulder Bag.

The huge price gap has fueled discussions about the authenticity of thrifted luxury goods.

Watch the video below.

Mzansi debates authenticity

@SammyJo defended the find:

"People it's a thrift store, so yes it can be original. Oh my goodness 🤦🏻‍♀️"

@Floptokbb was eager to know more:

"Girl don't gatekeep, what is this place and where are they located?"

@juliette liberty inquired:

"Hun, what were the prices of the clothing like?"

@Melissa from Pedestrian 💚 shared:

"Thanks for reminding me, I still have a voucher from them! Also congrats on the bag🥹🍒"

@Luxury_bag_connection expressed doubt:

"Baby sorry but they ain't real. That love, for a start you see it's very wrong and the Prada label. But you do you babes enjoy ♥️"

@itskwena cautioned:

"Just because something is old and thrifted does not make it real."

@Nikki questioned:

"You sure it's real baby."

@GhostSquad stated firmly:

"Definitely a replica, not even close to the real thing..."

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

