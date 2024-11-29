Nadia Nakai flaunted her pair of AKA's limited edition Reebok SneAKA 2.0 sneakers, a tribute to the late rapper's legacy, stirring reactions online

Fans praised Nadia for supporting AKA posthumously, though some criticised her for not moving on from their relationship

Briefly News spoke to relationship coach Paula Quinsee, who advised balancing the process of healing from loss with openness to new connections, emphasising self-care and emotional expression

Nadia Nakai received a pair of her late boyfriend Kiernan "AKA" Forbes' latest sneaker collection. The Young, Famous & African star shared a picture holding a box of the popular sneaker.

Nadia Nakai has received her pair of AKA's Reebok sneaker collection. Image: @nadianakai and @akaworldwide

Nadia Nakai shows off her sneAKA 2.0

South Africans are fighting to get their hands on the limited edition Reebok SneAKA 2.0 collection. The sneakers which were recently launched in honour of the late legendary rapper AKA.

A picture of the More Drugs rapper showing off her pair of the famous Reebok sneAKA 2.0 was shared on X by MDN News. The post read:

"Nadia Nakai received her pair of the new edition of AKA's Reebok sneakers, a special tribute to the late rapper's legacy."

Relationship coach talks about moving on after losing a partner

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, relationship coach and founder of Engaged Humans, Paula Quinsee said:

"Getting out into the dating scene again can feel awkward and people can even feel some level of guilt in the process so it’s important to find a balance between honouring your past relationship while being open to new connections."

She added:

"Find ways to express your feelings such as journaling, conversations, gardening, artwork etc that can help facilitate the healing process.

"Prioritise your physical and mental health through activities such as exercise, healthy eating, and mindfulness practices to support your overall well-being."

Fans applaud Nadia Nakai for supporting AKA

Social media users were touched by how Nadia Nakai continues to support her late boyfriend. Others said she should move on.

@Hozeh5 said:

"That's so sweet of her."

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"Still supporting her boo 💋"

@DailyNthabi added:

"I don't get this, she didn't even get to 1yr anniversary with him but she carrying on like they were together for over 10yrs & she's a grieving wife that has to keep a legacy going for the kids...idk i find it weird &maybe opportunistic..like move on maybe."

