Award-winning South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka showed she has dance moves to go with her other talents by posting a fun video on social media

The 39-year-old former Gqeberha: The Empire star showed off her salsa dance moves in the video, which was praised by local fans and local celebrities

Local netizens reacted positively to the video on social media, while some of Sodlaka’s friends remembered nights they spent with her

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mzansi soap star Zikhona Sodlaka showed off her dance skills on her Instagram profile, much to the delight of local fans and celebrities.

The 39-year-old is well-known for her acting roles, but local fans got a glimpse into her other talents after she impressed them with her salsa skills.

Actress Zikhona Sodlaka showed off her dance moves on social media. Image: zikhonasodlaka.

Source: Instagram

Sodlaka’s dance moves proved that she is a multi-talented individual after she impressed fans with her teaching abilities via the acting masterclasses she hosts.

Zikhona Sodlaka proves she is multi-talented

Watch Sodlaka's dance moves in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

After starring in iconic Mzansi productions such as Generations, Skeem Saam and Rhythm City while she won a SAFTA for her role in The Wife.

The short video showed Sodlaka dancing to Latin music on her socks while she wore a broad smile on her face as she stepped to the beat.

Her performance showed that she was more than capable of keeping up with the fast pace of the music as she delighted her private audience.

Sodlaka promoted her masterclasses on her Instagram account:

Sodlaka is loved by local fans

Sodlaka was also among the first contestants on The Masked Singer South Africa, proving once and for all that she is multi-talented.

In addition to her eye-catching performances on stage and screen, she is also a devoted mother and often shares loving posts of her family.

In February 2024, Sodlaka earned praise from her fans after pulling out all the stops for her son’s third birthday party.

Zikhona Sodlaka has shown she can act, sing and dance. Image: zikhonasodlaka.

Source: Instagram

Sodlaka makes fans grab their dancing shoes

Local netizens and fellow Mzansi film stars reacted on social media to praise Sodlaka’s dance moves, with some saying the video had them feeling the vibe.

Nthatimoshesh said the video brought back memories:

“I used to love watching you at the salsa club in Lonehill.”

Jazz artist dumzamaswana was pleased:

“Yes, wena maan.”

Actress refilwemodiselle is a friend of Sodlaka:

“Memories of how we used to bump into each other at these dance get-togethers. Those days were genuinely fun at the salsa/kizomba/bachata socials.”

Former Miss Botswana palesamolefe_bw was in a salsa mood:

“Aaaaaarriiibaaaa.”

Futhivalg has a wish:

“Too beautiful. I’ve always wished my body would move like that.”

Mandz_n remembers a fun time:

“Love seeing you salsa. Just remembered our Maboneng outing once upon a time.”

Philile1504 was impressed:

“Multi-talented.”

Putjas97 is putting on their dancing shoes:

“I’m ready when you are Zee.”

Bubblesmpondo praised Sodlaka:

“Jack of all trades, master of all.”

Amukelaniic is a fan:

“Very talented. If a story is well written, your execution is high level.”

Zikhona Sodlaka sends a powerful message on her birthday

As reported by Briefly News, South African actress Zikhona Sodlaka was admired by local fans after sharing a powerful message on her 39th birthday in June 2024.

Sodlaka celebrated her birthday by posting a mesage that said:’At all times, God is doing a new thing.’

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News