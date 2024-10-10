Global site navigation

“It Keeps Messing With Your Mind”: Ladies Share Why They Stay After Meeting Man’s Mistress
“It Keeps Messing With Your Mind”: Ladies Share Why They Stay After Meeting Man’s Mistress

by  Chuma Nontsele 3 min read
  • A lady on TikTok teased the wound of women who had found out about their husbands' mistresses 
  • Riss Matu asked the ladies how and why the ladies stayed in the relationship after finding out about the other woman
  • The girls shared their stories and tricks to deal with the heartbreak in a thread of over 6.3K comments 

People respond differently to heartbreak and might need a moment to process the emotional damage caused by the incident.

Mzansi ladies share why they stay in relationships with cheating men
South African women share why they stay in relationships even after finding out about the other woman. Image: @rissmatu
Source: TikTok

A woman on TikTok reopened scars after asking the ladies how they managed to stay in a relationship with a cheating partner.

Ladies share why they with cheating men

Cheating used to be the biggest red flag and deal breaker in many relationships, but people grew tired of hopping from one relationship to the next because of infidelity. The victims often make peace with the fact that their partner has a bigger appetite for intimacy and stays with them.

A woman on TikTok poured salt on open wounds when she asked the ladies how and why they stayed in a relationship after finding out about the other woman:

"To the girls that stay after finding out there's another girl…does it get better?"

Most ladies claimed to have a plan to completely detach and fall out of love while they were with their cheating partners rather than breaking down all alone after the breakup.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to women staying with cheating men

Social media users shared their stories in the comments:

@👑 Thick_empress🔥shared:

"Stay and apply the 'law of detachment' and thank me later."

@Naledi Amanda🌊 explained:

"It actually gets better, especially if everything you do makes him know that he did bad and that if you wanted to, you could up and leave. @ghracie's lair: No, it doesn't. It keeps messing with your head because you keep thinking you're not enough every day, and when he isn't there, you're wondering if he's with someone else again."

@🥷💕 shared:

"Stay until you're healed, then leave unbothered."

@sally m said:

"Until I look at him and feel nothing I ain't going nowhere."

@TJ:

"I found out last year that he was cheating, left him, and I'm now dating his older brother, who lost his wife from cancer; the worst part of it is I'm now pregnant with twins for his brother."

@amahle Ndovela wrote:

"No, it doesn't; you eventually change for the worst, and that's when you should apply the law of detachment."

@Lisa_M commented:

"I stayed and waited for our anniversary celebration. I sent him divorce papers via email. Our anniversary also marks our separation."

@QUEEN 🤍💙 shared:

"Detachment is the healing peel. Two years later, he'll regret why he let you go, especially when you're a good woman who brought him blessings instead."

Mzansi lady shares perks of dating married men

Briefly News also reported that a South African woman caused chest pains on TikTok when she showed off the perks of dating married men. Kele used the gents for monetary gain to afford all of her worldly needs and fantasies, mostly.

Social media users were unimpressed with the woman's ways and shared their thoughts with her in a thread of 4.2K comments.

