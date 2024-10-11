A woman who’s proudly childfree by choice jumped on TikTok to spill the tea on why she avoids dating men with kids

In her video, she didn’t hold back, calling out the baby daddy drama and the baggage that comes with it

The clip stirred up all the feels, sparking a lively debate in the comments with many women sharing their own baby daddy experiences

A child-free advocate listed the reasons she dodges baby daddies. Image: @reneiloematlaisane

A woman who’s proudly childfree by choice took to TikTok to explain why she avoids dating men with kids, and she didn’t hold back.

Childfree woman explains dating rules

She @reneiloematlaisane broke down the reasons she’s not interested in baby daddies; mainly because of the drama that often comes with them.

The lady explained that dealing with the past dynamic between a guy and his baby mama is a headache she’s not willing to take on. Plus, the excuses some men give for not being present fathers just don't sit well with her.

Relationship deal breaker

She also touched on another major deal-breaker: baby daddies who expect their new girlfriends to help take care of their kids. The TikTokker is not about that life and made it clear she’s not going to play a weekend stepmom when she’s chosen to be childfree.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi discusses baby daddies

Her TikTok sparked a big debate in the comments, with many women backing her up and sharing their own experiences of dating men with kids.

@SoniKanyi mentioned:

"Reason I don't associate myself with baby daddies? I do not partake in problems I didn't create."

@FifyCate9 wrote:

"You give me the courage to be proud of myself every day and stick by my choice of not dating a baby daddy. I worked hard to be 30 without a child 😍"

@Rati stated:

"I was on a date with someone only to find out he has 5 kids with 5 different women. I immediately lost interest, and I was called selfish for that."

@NtokozoStacy-leeLottering shared:

"When I say this, people say a lot of people our age have kids anyway so you'll have to settle. Please I'd rather not date. 🤡💀"

@ziintle asked:

"Are you child-free or waiting for marriage to have children?"

@Rina commented:

"You so brave girl. Go for it. My daughter is 27 and I totally support her."

@AsandaNgubo said:

"I’m just tired of not coming first. It’s time for me to be selfish."

@LindokuhleEuphenia added:

"Standing on business as usual. Keep it up, babes."

Gent marries lady with 4 baby daddies

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok shared an appreciation post for her husband who married heterosexuals despite society's regulations.

The gent married her with her four children from different fathers. Mzansi was baffled by the gent's kindness and shared their mixed feelings in the post's comments.

