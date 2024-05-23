Who is Braun Strowman's wife or girlfriend? A peek at his love life

Fans are always curious to know who their favourite celebrities are dating. They do hours of online research to find out who is dating whom. Renowned WWE superstar Braun Strowman is no exception. Details about his love life have sparked public interest, with many wondering about the woman who won the wrestler's hearts off the ring. So, who is Braun Strowman’s wife?

Braun Strowman at the T-Mobile Arena in 2019 (L). The wrestler at Citizens Bank Park in 2024 (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, Mitchell Leff via Getty Images (modified by author)

Nicknamed The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman is an American professional wrestler and former strongman. But unlike his physically dominant ring persona, he is secretive about the romantic bit of his life. However, we have defied the odds to reveal lesser-known facts about Braun Strowman’s relationship history.

Braun Strowman's profile summary

Full name Adam Joseph Scherr Famous as Braun Strowman Gender Male Date of birth 6 September 1983 Age 40 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Bandys High School Height 6’8’’ (203 cm) Weight 175 kg (385 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Sara and Rick Scherr Siblings 1 Profession WWE wrestler Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Braun Strowman's wife?

Adam has never been married and does not have a wife yet. However, he was formerly in a relationship with professional wrestler Raquel Rodriguez.

Braun Stowman during the 2015 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

The duo met in 2019 at a gym, became friends, and eventually started dating. In January 2022, Braun Strowman and Raquel Rodriguez hinted at their relationship through an X (Twitter) post that he captioned, ‘’The Beef Queen'' and tagged her.

Considered one of WWE’s power couples, they regularly posted each other on their social media platforms.

Are Raquel Rodriguez and Braun Strowman still together?

In 2023, the couple was rumoured to have split after they unfollowed each other on social media and deleted many pictures they once shared. Nonetheless, neither wrestler has officially confirmed their break up.

Braun Strowman seen with new girl Nina

In August 2023, Joseph was featured in an Instagram comedy video alongside internet sensation Nina Daniele. While their association sparks dating speculation, Strowman appears focused on his career.

Braun during a 2019 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode (L). Raquel Rodriguez posing for a photo (R). Photo: Andrew Lipovsky via Getty Images, @RaquelWWE on Twitter (modified by author)

Braun Strowman's career

Scherr made his career debut in 2011. Since then, he has raised his career ranks to become a household name in the wrestling world.

Strongman career

On 5 November 2011, Adam won the NAS Amateur National Championships, earning the Strongman Corporation Professional Card. He was also the Arnold Amateur Strongman Champion in 2012.

Adam also participated in the SCL North American Championship that year, coming in 5th place. In 2013, he was invited to the Arnold Strongman Classic Event.

Professional wrestling career

In early 2013, Braun signed a training contract with WWE and was assigned to their performance centre in Orlando, Florida. On 24 August 2015, he made his main roster debut as the newest member of the Wyatt Family, alongside the late Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan and Luke Harper.

Joseph has the moniker The Monster of all Monsters due to his black sheep mask and unstoppable monster drive. Some of his accolades include the 2018 Men’s Money in the Bank contract and the 2019 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal title.

Strowman has headlined many of WWE’s pay-per-view events. On 1 September 2022, it was speculated that he had resigned from WWE but made a comeback a few days later. However, in 2023, the wrestler went on hiatus due to a neck injury after a match with Brock Lesnar.

WWE wrestler Braun Strowman during a press conference before the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. Photo: Sean Gardner

On 25 August 2023, he made a brief return in honour of his friend Bray Wyatt, who had died of a heart attack the previous day. Adam would then return full-time during Night 2 of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Other media

Strowman is a playable character in the games WWE 2K18, WWE 2K22, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, among others. In June 2023, he starred in an episode of Destination Polaris, where he showed the host, Alexa Score, how to wrestle.

How old is Braun Strowman?

Braun Strowman (aged 40 as of 2024) was born on 6 September 1983 in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, USA. The wrestler’s parents, Sara and Rick Scherr raised him alongside his younger sister, Hannah.

Rick is widely recognised as one of the greatest slow-pitch softball players ever. Strowman attended Bandys High School, where he played track and field, football, and wrestling. He graduated in 2001 and enrolled in a community college two years later.

Braun Strowman’s height

According to reports, Joseph is 6 feet 8 inches (203 cm) tall and weighs 175 kg (385 lbs). The professional wrestler has dark brown hair and eyes.

Braun Strowman during the 2017 WWE Live Duesseldorf event at ISS Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo: Lukas Schulze

During a 2024 interview with Chris Van Vliet, Braun explains his gigantism, disclosing that he sometimes forgets this aspect of his body.

I do not realise I am this big; I feel like an average person until I see pictures with my friends, family, and fans. When I was born, I was a normal-sized kid, and then when I was 11 or 12, I went through this crazy growth transformation. I started high school at 5’8’’ or 5’9’’, but when I graduated at 17, I was 6’5’’ and 300 lbs.

What is Braun Strowman's net worth?

FirstSportz estimates Scherr’s net worth to be $3 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 10-year professional wrestling career.

Ever since his publicised romance with a fellow WWE star, the topic of Braun Strowman's wife has always raised eyebrows, many curious if he is off the market. However, Strowman has not married or confirmed his relationship status after breaking up with Raquel Rodriguez.

