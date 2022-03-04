Mzansi's IT girl, Bonang Matheba has fully lived up to her queen B nickname with her photo recap of the previous month

The media personality has been back home from the United States and spending her money at every point that she can

Bonang shared a series of photos of herself wearing the finest clothes, wearing Jimmy Choos and Loubitns and posing in front of sports cars

Bonang Matheba has absolutely nailed the social media photo dump trend. The media personality recapped her February with a series of photos that left almost every follower feeling envious.

Bonang Matheba has nailed the social media photo dump trend with her series of luxurious photos. Image: Getty Image

Source: Getty Images

Bonang Matheba is back in Mzansi and living her best life. The fabulous celebrity shared what many consider to be the ultimate photo dump on social media.

Bonang took to Instagram to share a series of photos that she believes would perfectly sum up how she spent her February. Queen B was moving from one location to the next, wearing the finest clothes, styling her Jimmy Choos and hopping into some luxury rides.

Followers rushed to the comment section to have their say on Bonang's 'moments and things'.

@richmnisi said:

"So fabulous."

@nokuthulaa_mahlangu wrote:

"Never disappoints always serving beauty on a silver platter!"

@missnady commented:

"You’re so cool, are you aware?"

@papirazz2 said:

"And the content was served."

The Citizen reports that Bonang returned to SA just in time to ring in the new year. The celeb told her followers that she had to deal with some "messy folk" before coming back home.

Bonang shuts it down for Valentines Day: “An evening with my loves”

Briefly News reported that Bonang Matheba was celebrating Valentine's Day with friendship as her version of true love. The celeb shared a series of snaps of the dinner, where she wore a stunning red dress and drank her signature liquor with some friends by her side.

Business mogul Bonang Matheba is looking breathtaking in red this Valentine's. Queen B took to Instagram to share a series of enviable photos from her love day celebrations with her friends.

With Sfiso Hlongwane and Pinky Girl in attendance, a dress from Rich Mnisi and some House of BNG to drink, Bonang's celebration was sorted.

