A woman named Lihle showed off her beautiful backyard that came with her ground floor apartment

Taking to Twitter, the lovely young lady shared a snap of the plants surrounding the quaint stretch of grass she calls her own

Cyber citizens took time out to congratulate Lihle on securing the bag by obtaining the homely apartment with its "mini-garden"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lihle Skeyi took to Twitter to show off the beautiful garden that came with her ground floor apartment. The stunning woman shared her latest accomplishment with her followers in celebration of the wonderful achievement.

The quaint garden has a brick border packed with lovely plants. Her door leads to a tiled veranda that goes straight into the well-kept backyard. Lihle refers to her picturesque backyard as her "mini-garden".

Social media users took time out to congratulate the stunner on her new home and charming backyard that she can call her own.

This stunning woman showed off her quaint backyard online and peeps are living for it. Image: @lihle_skeyi

Source: Twitter

Take a look at her post below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Cyber citizens congratulate Lihle on her accomplishment

@EnochJonker said:

"What a nice garden."

@Multi_Floyd wrote:

"It is so adorable. Just enough not to be a bother. Love this for you..."

@sphelel_e shared:

"That mini garden is so important."

@spokenpriestess responded with:

"The best! Now you can do nice things in your cute little garden, agh. Yes, please."

@GwebaBuhle tweeted:

"You are a real deal, this is neatness at its best."

@Iam_xolietoxic added:

"Ma'am this is so beautiful."

Mzansi amped as excited stunner flexes new apartment, shares cute celebratory snaps

In more news about stunners bagging their apartments, Briefly News previously reported that thanks to the able exploits of a local lass who made good on her vision of securing a title deed, South Ahh has a brand new apartment owner in town.

The gorgeous girl wasted little time as she strode over to the busy timeline to bring her 31 000 followers up to speed on her phenomenal flex. With nothing but a celebration in mind, the Twitter user @nottsmlambo_xo turned to the only song she knew to usher in the sweet win.

The caption read:

"Siri play: Ari Lennox – New Apartment."

The captivating song by the American R&B singer aptly captures and conveys the new tenant's singular message, with the lyrics.

Source: Briefly News