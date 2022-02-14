Bonang Shuts It Down for Valentines Day: “An Evening With My Loves”

Bonang Matheba has changed the narrative for Valentine's Day this year as she celebrates the day of love with some close friends

The media personality shared a series of photos from a dinner party, where she rocked a stunning glittery red number

In the true spirit of her business, the celeb made sure that her dinner guests had some BNG to quench their thirst

Bonang Matheba is celebrating Valentine's Day with friendship as her version of true love. The celeb shared a series of snaps of the dinner, where she wore a stunning red dress and drank her signature liquor with some friends by her side.

Bonang shares some smoking hot photos as she celebrates Valentine's day with friends. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Business mogul Bonang Matheba is looking breathtaking in red this Valentine's. Queen B took to Instagram to share a series of enviable photos from her love day celebrations with her friends.

With Sfiso Hlongwane and Pinky Girl in attendance, a dress from Rich Mnisi and some House of BNG to drink, Bonang's celebration was sorted.

In awe of her ability to always slay, followers flooded the comment section with compliments.

@xoliemahlangu said:

"You’re exactly who you think you are. I honestly don’t know a better person."

@iam_tesh wrote:

" I'm so in love with everything."

@tsibinky commented:

"Protect her at all costs, our Mabonza."

IOL reports that Bonang had this Valentine's drop planned for quite some time. Just a few days ago, Queen B shared a teaser photo with her cousin Pinky that had fans waiting in excitement for a special edition House BNG release.

Bonang hints at exciting Valentine’s Day plans, leaving fans anxious for what’s to come: “We are ready”

Briefly News reported that Bonang shared a picture of two Polaroid images that showed her and two other models sporting red and white ensembles.

Queen B didn’t reveal much more about her post apart from her caption showing the date for Valentine’s Day.

Bonang also included two hashtags in her caption, a clue that the post was linked to something related to her sparkling wine brand, BNG. One of the hashtags followed the Valentine’s Day theme.

