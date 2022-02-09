Bonang took to her recently rarely updated Instagram account to hype her followers up for a surprise that's coming this Valentine’s Day

The media persona simply shared the date and a few emojis with her stunning Polaroid pictures, letting her peeps’ minds run wild as they wondered what on earth she has been up to

Plenty of her followers eagerly welcomed the mystery, promising to spend their money on whatever Bonang had to offer while others celebrated her being active on social media

Bonang shared a picture of two Polaroid images that showed her and two other models sporting red and white ensembles yesterday. Queen B didn’t reveal much more about her post apart from her caption showing the date for Valentine’s Day.

Bonang also included two hashtags in her caption, a clue that the post was linked to something related to her sparkling wine brand, BNG. One of the hashtags followed the Valentine’s Day theme, reading:

“#BNGLovesYou”

Although Bonang’s followers did not have much to work off of from her post, they still met it with great enthusiasm. The masses took to the comment section to show their excitement to find out what she has in store.

Take a look at some of the eager messages left by Bonang’s followers under her recent post below.

@olwethu1said:

“I wonder what’s cooking mhhhh"

@audz_m wrote:

“We are ready... bring it on, darl.”

@olivier_him declared:

“Our Valentine’s Day is about to be special.”

@katisomothibe admitted:

“I can't wait!”

@fanafuthi_n exclaimed:

“Let’s go!”

@niva_hankede commented:

“And just yesterday I was asking where you were, on my story. I can’t wait.”

@uniqmike joked:

“Bona! I am sending the money. Don't care if Peter is up or down. Let me go pawn my car.”

Mzansi peeps suggest that Bonang is using lawsuits to keep her entertainment career afloat

In more stories concerning Bonang, Briefly News recently reported that she was rather excited about winning her lawsuit against YouTuber Rea Gopane. While some debated how the 22-year-old will be able to pay back the R300K debt, others are almost certain that this was a stunt to keep the entertainment industry talking about queen B.

2021 was the year of legal battles for Bonang and peeps are speculating that celeb took a move out of Kris Jenner's playbook. After a lengthy lawsuit with Rea Gopane, News24 reported that B was able to sue the YouTuber for a whopping R300K for defamation of character.

As the news broke on social media, many could not find it in themselves to rejoice with Matheba but instead wondered why an industry heavyweight would spend so much time fighting a 22-year-old YouTuber.

