Bonang Matheba and Rea Gopane's lawsuit has come to a victorious end for B but Mzansi has not put the topic to rest

Apart from her drama with Rea, Bonang has not been making headlines, forcing peeps to jump to conclusions about her motives

Social media users are now convinced that the celeb is using this moment to revive her entertainment career

Anybody who follows Bonang knows that she is rather excited about winning her lawsuit against YouTuber Rea Gopane. While some debate how the 22-year-old will be able to pay back the R300K debt, others are almost certain that this was a stunt to keep the entertainment industry talking about queen B.

2021 was the year of legal battles for Bonang and peeps are speculating that celeb took a move out of Kris Jenner's playbook. After a lengthy lawsuit with Rea Gopane, News24 reported that B was able to sue the YouTuber for a whopping R300K for defamation of character.

As the news broke on social media, many could not find it in themselves to rejoice with Matheba but instead wondered why an industry heavyweight would spend so much time fighting a 22-year-old YouTuber.

ZAlebs reports that many theories point in the direction of trying to stay relevant in an industry that seems to have forgotten about Bonang. After the media personality threatened to hound Rea for the next 30 years, Twitter users did not shy away from sharing their opinions.

Tweleb @ChrisExcel102 weighed in, saying:

"If we are honest. Bonang's career no longer has a juice. Girl used to trend nje by just posting her picture. now it's MacG who trends every day by just breathing. She knows the boy won't be able to pay. But now she is using this situation to stay relevant. Business-wise she's doing very well. But in entertainment, she's no longer the IT GIRL like she use to be."

The man himself @reagopane said:

"Y’all don’t even realize Bonang is just using your sheep behaviour to stay relevant in the eyes of the public. She’s great at it no lie but what surprises is how people just keep falling for it."

Court orders Rea Gopane to pay Bonang Matheba R300k, SA reacts: “He will learn”

Briefly News reported that Bonang has won her case against controversial podcaster Rea Gopane. The court has ruled that the vlogger must pay the stunner R300 000 in damages.

The reality TV star took to social media to share that Rea has been ordered to pay her for claiming he introduced AKA to drugs.

He was speaking in one of his episodes last year when he made the claims against the media personality.

