Minnie Dlamini will not be letting the end of her marriage to Quinton Jones rain on her parade as she continues to live her best life

The actress recently announced that she and the father of her son, Neta, had decided to end their romantic relationship and pursue friendship

This week, the media personality took some of her friends and flew to Paris to enjoy what looks like the ultimate girls' trip

Minnie Dlamini is the perfect picture of what a woman who is content with her decisions looks like. The TV personality is currently in Paris, France with some friends, painting the town red.

Minnie Dlamini is refusing to let divorcee woes get the better of her. The actress is currently from Paris as she enjoys a luxurious dinner with her friends on a much-needed getaway.

The TV host took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her super enviable girls' trip. Minnie's hair and makeup looked on point as she posed for an across the table portrait. She and her friend's faces spoke volumes about the kind of trip they were having.

News24 reports that the main reason for Minnie Dlamini's trip was so that she could attend Paris Fashion Week with her mates. Dlamini will be walking the runway for South African designer Jessica Molebatsi. The designer took to her social media to express her excitement about Minnie being in her show. She wrote:

"She's held my hand right from the very beginning & taken me along with her & now she'll be holding my hand in Paris too. We couldn't be happier that @minniedlamini will be modelling for JessicaJane during Paris Fashion Week."

