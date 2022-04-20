Boity Thulo welcomed the Taurus season with a cute green jumpsuit and her fans are feeling her look for the season that runs from 19 April to 20 May

The media personality and other Taureans will be embracing style, beauty and simplicity, among other things, in the upcoming weeks

The Ba Kae rapper's followers took to her comment section to compliment her look and some shared that they share the same zodiac sign with her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Boity Thulo has taken to social media to stylishly welcome the Taurus season. The season runs from 19 April to 20 May.

Boity Thulo stylishly welcomed the Taurus season. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

According to InStye, the world will be embracing luxury, beauty, creativity and simplicity in the upcoming days. Boity is one of the South African celebs who are known for their luxurious lifestyle and beauty.

The stunning rapper took to her official Instagram account to let her 5.5 million followers what they should expect in the next few weeks. Dressed in a cute green jumpsuit, the Ba Kae hitmaker captioned her post:

"TAURUS SEASON got me feeling some type of way!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The media personality-turned-businesswoman's followers took to her comment section to praise her for looking amazing in the snaps she shared.

zoleka__n said:

"Love this look."

maryaokoth commented:

"You look so good."

the_goldenrose wrote:

"This Color looks so good on you."

one_and_only_shannyrsa said:

"The outfit is on point."

mariah.ezra commented:

"LOVEEEE THIS LOOK, you look amazing."

khanyarwanqa wrote:

"Somebody's birthday is coming soon."

che_mavi added:

"Season of the bulls. I’m even excited it’s my Birthday tomorrow."

Boity Thulo serves #bodygoals on her Cape Town getaway

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is showing all of her followers exactly how a holiday in Cape Town should be done. The media personality has been serving all kinds of body goals on her social media and her latest post added a touch of adorable with some animal friends.

Boity Thulo's social media page is where all of the heat is at. The celeb has been spending some time in Cape Town lately and her social media content is giving proof that she is living her best life.

The Ba Kae hitmaker's Instagram is the page to look out for. Boity recently visited Boulders Beach Penguin Colony, where she rocked a stunning green bikini. Followers took to the comments to share their opinions on the celeb's summer body.

Source: Briefly News