South African actress and singer Ntando Duma has impressed the nation, especially the Venda-speaking tribe, with her ability to speak the language

Campaigning for her husband, Ntando Duma, fluently spoke Venda as she begged people to vote for him to win a Metro FM award

Mzansi was thoroughly impressed by Ntando Duma's new video, noticing her glow ever since she tied the knot

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Ntando Duma impressed people with her ability to speak Una Rams' language, Venda. Image: Dumantando

Source: Instagram

Shaka iLembe actress Ntando Duma continues to steal hearts with her social media videos.

In the latest clip, she spoke her husband's language, Venda, and gained points from users. Ntando Duma posted the video on TikTok, and it went viral on other platforms.

In it, she campaigns for a vote for her man, Una Rams, at the Metro FM Music Awards, as his song is nominated for the best rnb song.

Fans vote for Una Rams after Ntando's video

Ignoring the salty comments from other tribes, Ntando thanked the fans who promised to vote for Una Rams. Many were impressed with her ability to speak her husband's language so fluently, setting a good example for other people.

Ntando Duma spoke fluent Venda, in honour of her husband, Una Rams. Image: Dumanrando, Unarams

Source: Instagram

God’s favourite child made Ntando laugh with this comment:

"Muvhango must come back. Your new Queen has landed."

Matlou cried:

"Your venda is better than mine, and I've been married for 17 years."

Karabo Charmaine replied:

"I want to vote a million times because you made this video in Venda. PS: I am not Venda, ke mo Pitori, but I admire women who support their partners. This video is so beautiful, Ntando."

Capricorn Queen begged:

"Please, my Limpopo people. Our Makoti has begged us to support one of our own!"

Mary-Jane Sekgantsho Makhubo stated:

"I don’t normally vote for such, but this video spoke to my heart, and I am going to vote."

ndani_188 gushed:

"I was confused at first, the accent is on point, wow. Definitely voting because you're so cute."

Timothy Ramabulana promised to vote:

"Impressive. I will vote for him, especially because he went to our beloved Mbilwi High School. Ri do mu voutela munna wavho."

Lady Mpopi gushed:

"See how easy learning languages is when a person really wants to; her Venda is so smooth. She is so gorgeous and flowing with happiness."

Watch the video reshared by @AladyPL on X with the caption:

"Kanti her husband, is a singer. Anyway, this is so cute!"

Ntando Duma's glow-up trends

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntando Duma went viral when a before-and-after post from 2011 to 2026 was shared on Facebook.

The actress and singer had Mzansi gushing with her glow, with many saying it is due to marriage. Reacting to the post, some fans gushed over Ntando, who had recently penned a sweet message to her husband. Fans say, Ntando looks the same in both photos; the only difference is the camera which was used, and that marriage changed her for the better.

Source: Briefly News