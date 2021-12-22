Mzansi says no to a curfew on News Year Eve, demand cross over service

The hashtag #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve was trending on Twitter as people took to the internet to demand that the curfew be lifted for New Year's Eve

Social media users shared their reasons for wanting the curfew lifted with some demanding that lockdown be scrapped

Hundreds of people took to the internet to voice their frustrations at not being allowed to celebrate the New Year

Social media users have taken to the internet to demand that the Covid 19 curfew be lifted for New Year's Eve.

The hashtag #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve was trending on Twitter and people used it to demand the right to celebrate the New Year in church.

Social media users are demanding that the curfew be lifted for New Year's Eve. Photo credit: Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Source: Getty Images

Hundreds of people went online to share their views on the matter with some saying that lockdown should be scrapped altogether.

This is what Mzansi had to say about New Year's Eve

@fenny_sasa:

"We went through a lot for the past 2 years. And a crossover in the church is a healing power on its own. #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve."

@BeatriceMdla:

"@CyrilRamaphosa stop referring to gatherings, directing it to the church whereas other entities still don't observe curfew but no law is enforced against their actions. We want to start 2022 in the presence of God."

@MoyanaVongani:

" This year we don't want to hear that churches will be closed, while taverns, clubs will be operating. We want to enter 2022 in the presence of the Lord."

@thobilebm:

"You know very well that curfew works for Churches the rest of the country will be partying until the morning non will sleep after 00:00. It is only church people who are restricted and oppressed. #NoCurfewOnNewYearsEve."

KZN is now Covid19 epicentre as holiday makers descend for festive season

Earlier, Briefly News reported that as holiday-makers make the way down to the KwaZulu-Natal province for the festive season, the province has also seen an increase in Covid19 infections making it the new epicentre.

In the last 24 hours, the KwaZulu-Natal province for the first time surpassed the Gauteng province and showed an increase of 15 465 Covid19 across the country. In KZN alone, there was a total of 4 132.

The Gauteng came in second with 3 528 new infections and the Western Cape came in third with 2 849 new infections and the Eastern Cape and the Free State trailed behind with 1 303 and 1 104 new cases respectively.

Source: Briefly.co.za