The KwaZulu-Natal province is now the epicentre of Covid19 infections as Gauteng numbers drop

Only four provinces have recorded less than 1 000 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours

The eThekwini Municipality says it has plans in place to deal with the increasing number of people coming for the festive season

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - As holiday-makers make the way down to the KwaZulu-Natal province for the festive season, the province has also seen an increase in Covid19 infections making it the new epicentre.

In the last 24 hours, the KwaZulu-Natal province for the first time surpassed the Gauteng province and showed an increase of 15 465 Covid19 across the country. In KZN alone, there was a total of 4 132.

Gauteng is no longer the epicentre of Covid19 infections. Images: Marco Longari

Source: Getty Images

The Gauteng came in second with 3 528 new infections and the Western Cape came in third with 2 849 new infections and the Eastern Cape and the Free State trailed behind with 1 303 and 1 104 new cases respectively, according to a SABC News report.

Limpopo, the Northern Cape, North West and Mpumalanga all reported less than 1 000 new Covid19 infections.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

KZN province has a plan to tackle the rise in Covid19 infections

The eThekwini Municipality says with more holiday-makers expected to arrive in the province in the coming days, a plan has been put in place to target places considered to be high-risk areas for Covid infections, according to a by EWN.

Msawakhe Mayisela, eTwkwini Municipality spokesperson says thousands of people have already made their way to the city, however, the city will ensure that all Covid19 protocols are followed at all times.

Mayisela also reminded holiday-makers that they are obligated to follow regulations while visiting the province.

"Let them enjoy": South Africans say crowded Durban beaches will help SA reach herd immunity

Briefly News previously reported that with the festive season in full swing, South African holiday-makers have made their way to the sunny Durban beaches in their numbers.

However, the large crowds gathered on the beaches without masks or any sort of social distancing has sparked rage amongst South Africans because of the increasing Covid19 infections that are being driven by the Omicron variant.

TimesLIVE reports pictures and videos that were taken over the weekend has gone viral on social media with many people raising concerns about how crowded the Durban beach looks. This prompted the eThekwini Municipality to respond to the backlash that has been levelled against it.

Source: Briefly.co.za