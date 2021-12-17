Beachgoers in Durban made use of the public holiday by braving the cold weather to enjoy a day at the beach

eThekwini's mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, encouraged people to adhere to beach safety regulations and Covid-10 protocols

Sihle Zikalala urged South Africans to reflect on the meaning of the public holiday and work towards national unity

DURBAN - Yesterday (16 December) marked Reconciliation Day in South Africa. Many people made use of the public holiday by visiting the coastal city's beaches, despite cold weather.

A marching band entertained beachgoers by playing Christmas carols and people swam in the ocean.

Mxolisi Kaunda, the mayor of eThekwini, urged constituents to follow Covid-19 protocols and beach safety rules, TimesLIVE reports.

People in Durban used the public holiday to enjoy the beach. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

National Unity on the Day of Reconciliation

Sihle Zikalala, KwaZulu-Natal's premier, said that the public holiday should be used to reflect on how far South Africa has come and what needs to be done to achieve national unity.

According to IOL, Zikalala said that South Africans should take their cue from the values enshrined in the Constitution when working on nation-building.

“The Constitution is the basis upon which we seek to create a new inclusive society free of racial, class and gender discrimination of the past," the premier said.

South Africa reacts to public holiday reports

Cee Simo said:

"Yes, girls and boys, enjoy your days while you are still young."

Jeremy Andrew asked:

"Wow, are they wearing masks and social distancing?"

MJ Hozanimadoda Qhali shared:

"It must be visitors from other provinces, they are coming too far to enjoy themselves but unfortunately the weather was not good. Anyway, we all know Durban is the warmest city compared to others."

Keith Morris believes:

"Covid stands no chance against our people."

Ronald Hlatshwayo said:

"Many are unvaccinated and without masks, but leave them. It's their lives they are risking."

