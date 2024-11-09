Ousted MK Party founder Jabu Khumalo called former EFF and now MKP member Dali Mpofu out

This was after Mpofu recently revealed that he was part of the process of creating the MK Party

Khumalo not only verbally attacked Mpofu but also turned his attention to Floyd Shivambu

Jabu Khumalo called Dali Mpofu a liar. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—Jabu Khumalo, the MK Party founder who was kicked out, called Dali Mpofu a liar for claiming to be part of the party's origins.

Khumalo blasts Dali Mpofu

Mpofu left the Economic Freedom Fighters and joined the MK Party. He then claimed he was there during its founding. Khumalo said he was lying and could have been talking about the formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe veterans. He said he and six other comrades formed the MK Party.

Khumalo on Shivambu joining the MKP

Khumalo also commented on Floyd Shivambu, who left the EFF and joined the MK Party. He said Shivambu should have stayed with Julius Malema and said they were trying to finish the EFF.

Netizens share views

South Africans on Facebook shared different opinions.

Mbongie Gift said:

"MK and EFF are the same brand: a bunch of angry people not getting tenders under the ANC."

Aubrey Vukeya said:

"Jabulani Khumalo is just feeling pain, and it looks like he is going to take time to heal. Jabulani Khumalo is just an unknown somebody who is allowing himself to be used by the media."

Sibusiso Mthombheni said:

"They haven't even held their elective conference, and they're already at each other's throats."

Khayakazi Mbalekwa said:

"He was there when this party was formed."

Muzi Zikhali said:

"Bitter and vile."

Busi Mkhwebane joins the MK Party

In a related article, Briefly News reported that former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane joined the MK Party.

She announced on a podcast that she was leaving the EFF and was going to spend time with her family. A few days later, though, she was unveiled as an MK Party.

