Jabu Khumalo Slams Former EFF Members Dali Mpofu and Floyd Shivambu
- Ousted MK Party founder Jabu Khumalo called former EFF and now MKP member Dali Mpofu out
- This was after Mpofu recently revealed that he was part of the process of creating the MK Party
- Khumalo not only verbally attacked Mpofu but also turned his attention to Floyd Shivambu
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
JOHANNESBURG—Jabu Khumalo, the MK Party founder who was kicked out, called Dali Mpofu a liar for claiming to be part of the party's origins.
Khumalo blasts Dali Mpofu
Mpofu left the Economic Freedom Fighters and joined the MK Party. He then claimed he was there during its founding. Khumalo said he was lying and could have been talking about the formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe veterans. He said he and six other comrades formed the MK Party.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Khumalo on Shivambu joining the MKP
Khumalo also commented on Floyd Shivambu, who left the EFF and joined the MK Party. He said Shivambu should have stayed with Julius Malema and said they were trying to finish the EFF.
Netizens share views
South Africans on Facebook shared different opinions.
Mbongie Gift said:
"MK and EFF are the same brand: a bunch of angry people not getting tenders under the ANC."
Aubrey Vukeya said:
"Jabulani Khumalo is just feeling pain, and it looks like he is going to take time to heal. Jabulani Khumalo is just an unknown somebody who is allowing himself to be used by the media."
Sibusiso Mthombheni said:
"They haven't even held their elective conference, and they're already at each other's throats."
Khayakazi Mbalekwa said:
"He was there when this party was formed."
Muzi Zikhali said:
"Bitter and vile."
Busi Mkhwebane joins the MK Party
In a related article, Briefly News reported that former Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane joined the MK Party.
She announced on a podcast that she was leaving the EFF and was going to spend time with her family. A few days later, though, she was unveiled as an MK Party.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He has a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON. He joined Daily Sun, where he worked for 4 years covering politics, crime, entertainment, current affairs, policy, governance and art. He was also a sub-editor and journalist for Capricorn Post before joining Vutivi Business News in 2020, where he covered small business news policy and governance, analysis and profiles. He joined Briefly News in 2023. Tebogo passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za