Former Steinhoff CFO Andries 'Ben' La Grange pleaded guilty to fraud of R300 million

La Grange was handed a 10-year sentence for the crime, with five of those years suspended

South Africans are upset with the sentence, labelling the country's justice system a joke

Ex-Steinhoff CFO Andries La Grange received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud, but South Africans are unhappy with the time he will spend behind bars. Image: ArtMarie/ Jaco Marais.

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's justice system is coming under the spotlight after the sentencing of a former Steinhoff chief financial officer (CFO).

Social media users believe that criminals are never adequately punished for their crimes after Andries 'Ben' La Grange was given a suspended sentence after striking a plea deal.

La Grange pleads guilty to fraud

The ex-Steinhoff CFO appeared in court charged with racketeering, fraud, corruption and contravening the Financial Markets Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

It relates to his role in the largest fraud case in South African history, which led to the downfall of the once-celebrated global retailer.

La Grange then struck up a plea deal with the State and received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud amounting to more than R300 million.

As part of his plea deal, he received a 10-year sentence with five of those years suspended. In addition, he has agreed to help testify for the State in further Steinhoff prosecutions.

The minimum prescribed sentence for such cases is 15 years.

South Africans disappointed with justice system

The news hasn't sat well with South Africans, who have labelled the justice system a joke. Others believed it had more to do with la Grange’s skin colour.

Mokgadi Ramashala said:

“Justice system in South Africa is a joke.”

Special Knead Café added:

“Disgusting. He should be put away for life with hard labour.”

Mabwedza Lameck said:

“You see, being white is a privilege. The State always negotiate in a lenient way. If he were a black man, he wouldn't be given such. The State was going to issue harsh sentence.”

Dumisani Mbongwa added:

“The justice system in South Africa has got colour. How many black people are found guilty and convicted? Same charge but they never get such lenient sentences.

Solule Charlie stated:

“This has nothing to do with being white. Our justice system is a joke, and our politicians are corrupt. For sure, he paid someone big money to get that sentence. Just imagine how many homes could have been built for that kind of money, or even jobs could be created. We are suffering because of people like this.”

Former Steinhoff legal head arrested

In related news, Steinhoff's former legal head, Stephanus Grobler, was arrested in March 2024.

Grobler was given R150 000 bail and had strict bail conditions imposed upon him by te court.

Briefly News reported he was charged with multiple counts of fraud, and contravening the Financial Markets Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News