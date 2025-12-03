SA Rugby is mourning the passing of one of its oldest surviving Springbok wings, known for his pace and dedication on the field

The former Transvaal player is remembered for his memorable Test performances and the respect he earned throughout his career

Family, former teammates, and supporters are paying tribute to his lasting impact on South African rugby

South African rugby has been plunged into mourning following the death of a Springboks legend, who passed away on Monday, 1 December 2025. SA Rugby confirmed the passing of former Springbok wing Hendrik Jacobus “Hennie” van Zyl at the age of 89.

Born on 31 January 1936 near Ventersdorp, Van Zyl was, until his death, the second-oldest surviving Springbok, behind Frik du Preez, who celebrated his 90th birthday on 28 November.

He joins the long list of Springbok legends who have passed away in 2025, with the oldest of them being Des van Jaarsveldt and Johannes Hermanus Hugo Coetzee, who passed away in September.

Van Zyl made a sensational entrance onto the international stage on 5 June 1960, debuting against New Zealand in Johannesburg at the age of 24. The pacey wing announced himself with two tries in his first Test, and a year later delivered a memorable hat-trick against Australia, both performances at Ellis Park.

The former Transvaal speedster, who featured in 10 Tests between 1960 and 1961, became widely respected for his unwavering work rate and explosive running ability. Van Zyl, who began his rugby journey as a forward before moving to the left wing, evolved into a powerful and dynamic presence for the Springboks. His natural pace and physicality cemented his place as one of the standout wings of his era.

SA rugby pays tribute to Hennie van Zyl

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander described him as a player who consistently gave his all for every team he represented. He noted that even during the Boks’ Grand Slam tour between December 1960 and January 1961, when Van Zyl tragically lost his father, the wing continued to give everything for the national side.

Alexander further described Hennie van Zyl as a left wing with exceptional pace who had been a formidable Springbok. He noted that Van Zyl had begun his career in the forwards before moving to the wing, where he scored numerous tries for both the Boks and Transvaal.

He added that thoughts and prayers were with Van Zyl’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. He said they could take comfort in remembering a player who had represented the country with pride and left a lasting mark on South African rugby.

Cause of death: Springbok great succumbs to dementia

Van Zyl’s health had deteriorated over the past few years, and he succumbed to his battle with dementia on Monday.

Alexander said the rugby community stood united with the family during their time of grief. He added that Van Zyl would be remembered as a man who represented South Africa with immense pride and left a lasting legacy in the country’s rugby history.

