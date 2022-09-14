Talented South African actor Warren Masemola has joined the star-studded cast of e.tv telenovela House of Zwide

The actor will play the role of Alex Khadzi who is set to destroy fashion designer Funani's successful company

Social media users congratulated Warren and shared that they can't wait to watch the new storyline unfold

Warren Masemola has bagged a role in House of Zwide. The actor will portray the character of Alex Khadzi in the e.tv telenovela about the fashion world.

Warren Masemola has joined the cast of ‘House of Zwide'. Image: @warrenmasemola

Source: Instagram

According to entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Alex is a young designer set to make life difficult for fashion mogul Funani. Alex wants to destroy the veteran fashion designer's successful company.

Taking to Twitter, Phil shared that veteran actor Vusi Kunene plays the role of Funani. Vusi is known as jack in Mzansi - a character he played in Generations: The Legacy for many seasons.

TV lovers took to Phil's comment section to congratulate Warren Masemola while others shared their thoughts on the soapie's storyline.

@Jenny_msJ commented:

"Finally we get to focus on fashion other than Ona."

@mfengwanan1 said:

"Yoh! Hai sisono ngo Funani kodwa ngok, pray for this new character to hire Sandile. Congratulations to Warren."

@gladys_mogoale wrote:

"Wow, I can't wait. It's gonna be lit."

@BekithembaZ commented:

"Finally a worthy plot!"

@VKoenamore said:

"Perfect man for the job."

@DineoRathaba added:

"He's gonna kill it, I can't wait."

Former Scandal! actor Brighton Ngoma makes TV comeback

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that former Scandal! star Brighton Ngoma has made a TV comeback. The actor has bagged a new queer role.

The star, who played Quinton Nyathi for 12 years on the e.tv telenovela, has joined the cast of Ubettina Wethu on SABC 1. He portrays the character of T-Bang.

Describing T-Bang, the star shared that the character has the dirt on everyone around him. He opened up about the character during an interview with Daily Sun.

He shared that he's having fun with the character but is also learning a lot about the LGBTQI+ community. He said the show is fresh, vibrant and fun.

Brighton further shared that the community is misunderstood by the traditional society. He added that he wants to continue playing characters that are considered as different regardless of colour, religion and their sexuality.

