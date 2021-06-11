Kaitlin Bennett's age, family, wedding, YouTube channel, net worth

Kaitlin Bennett is an outspoken firearm rights activist, Libertarian Conservative, and internet personality. She became famous in 2018 after open-carrying an AR-10 rifle at Kent State University soon after her graduation. Bennett is also known for being a pro-capitalist and strong anti-communist. During the 2020 presidential campaign, she was an avid Donald Trump supporter.

Kaitlin is an American gun rights activist. Photo: @kellieegreen

Bennett is not an average girl and is never afraid to talk her mind. What is the infamous Kent State gun girl doing now? Keep reading to know more about her.

Kaitlin Bennett family and early life

The American firearm advocate was born on 15th October 1995 in Zanesville, Ohio, United States. Not much is known about Kaitlin Bennett's parents or siblings. Her family members are Republicans, but she considers herself to be a Libertarian Conservative.

Kaitlin Bennett education

The activist is an alumnus of Kent State University. She pursued a Bachelors's degree in Biology. Bennett is yet to reveal her earlier academic qualifications.

Kaitlin Bennett husband

The gun rights activist during her wedding in March 2020. Photo: @kait.meow

The activist is married to Liberty Hangout's founder, Justin Moldow. They were engaged in 2019 and later officiated the union in March 2020 with a Catholic Church wedding. Kaitlin Bennett's wedding video can be viewed on the couple's Liberty Hangout YouTube channel.

Advocacy career

Kaitlin Bennett graduation photo in 2018. Photo:@JustinMoldow

Bennett is known for being an outspoken activist on firearm rights. During her graduation in 2018, she took pictures with an AR-10 rifle.

The controversial Kaitlin Bennett graduation snaps became a trending topic, and people started calling her Kent State Gun Girl.

Since leaving college, she visits campuses to interview students on various hot topics. However, she is not always welcome to deliver her speeches.

In February 2020, during her visit to Ohio University, learners revolted her presence, and she was forced to leave. After the incident, she appeared on Fox and Friends, where she said that institutions of higher learning that forbid free speech should not receive federal funding.

Kaitlin previously acknowledged that her internet fame has mostly attracted negative criticism, but the fame was propelled by the same people who do not like her.

She is also an internet personality. Kaitlin and her spouse Justin Moldow have a libertarian website called Liberty Hangout. Their YouTube channel has over 600,000 subscribers.

The conservative is a pro-Trump supporter and she campaigned for him during the 2020 presidential elections. Most Kaitlin Bennett tweets criticize the Democrats.

Kaitlin Bennett and Lil Nas X drama

Kaitlin and rapper Lil Nas X engaged in a twitter fight in March 2021. Photo: @kait.meow

In March 2021, Kaitlin and the Old Town Road hit maker exchanged twitter blows after the singer released his controversial Montero video. The song elicited mixed reactions, with conservatives and religious people worrying about the moral decay it perpetrated.

Kaitlin Bennett net worth

According to Popular Networth publication, the activist had an estimated net worth of $200,000 in 2020. An American advocate earns about $58,248 as salary. Bennett earns most of her income from advocacy and being a social media figure. She also sells merch, including branded apparel and tumblers, via her Liberty Hangout website.

Kaitlin Bennett's fame skyrocketed in 2018, and she continues to use the status to air her views. Her gun rights advocacy, Trump support, pro-capitalism, and constant attack on the LGBTQ community have earned her positive but mostly negative criticism.

