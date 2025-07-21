Who is Keith Bynum? All about the 'Bargain Block' co-host
Keith Bynum is a designer, entrepreneur, and TV personality best known as the co-host of HGTV's Bargain Block. Alongside his partner Evan Thomas, Keith gained popularity for transforming rundown homes in Detroit into stylish, affordable properties. Bynum told The Detroit Free Press in 2021:
The idea of creating something beautiful and making it attainable is essentially how I live my life. I want everything to be pretty, and you don't have to have a million dollars to do that. I think we're able to show that with the show.
Keith Bynum hails from the South
The television personality was born and raised in West Texas, United States. His mother, LaQuinta Jolene Bynum, passed away on 10 June 2022, at the age of 63, after battling brain cancer. Bynum's father's identity remains undisclosed.
Keith has a younger sister named Joni, with whom he co-founded a business called JoniKeith Co. In a 2023 heartfelt Instagram post, Keith reflected on his bond with his sister and how their shared passion for homes began in childhood. He wrote:
Missing my sister today. Even though a thousand miles separates us, we've always been close. I'm so happy to have her back in my life. This was our first building project when we were around 6. My parents added on to our house, and a love affair with houses was born.
Keith Bynum's educational background
The American designer holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and an MBA in entrepreneurship from Texas Tech University.
Keith Bynum is a creative builder, designer, and artist
Keith has always been creative. Even as a kid, he loved designing and building things. He started his first business at just 14 years old, creating and selling custom decor. The small business went on to become a nationally recognised retail and manufacturing chain, which he later sold. Keith told Entertainment Tonight in 2022.
As a teenager, most kids are out doing partying and crazy teenager things, but I was at home doing distressed paint, chippy furniture, and building French cabinets for my bedroom.
Keith gained prominence on HGTV's Bargain Block
After selling the business, Keith moved to Detroit, Michigan, in 2017, where he discovered a deep passion for home renovation. He first got attention through the television show Bargain Block, which he co-hosted with his partner, Evan Thomas.
In the show, they bought forgotten and abandoned houses, fixing them up and selling them at affordable prices to help people become first-time homeowners. Keith handled the interior design work and even added his artwork to many of the houses.
Besides Bargain Block, Keith has also appeared in other HGTV shows such as Rock the Block and Bargain Block: New Orleans, where he and Evan tried their renovation skills in a new city.
Together, Keith and Evan also run a store called Nine Design + Homes in Detroit. They sell furniture, home decor, and custom designs.
What happened to Bargain Block 2025?
In 2025, Bargain Block, which premiered on HGTV in 2021, was cancelled after four seasons. In a June 22 Instagram post, Bynum said:
Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we're excited that we've built such an amazing base of followers, and we're very excited about the future. Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world, and they are very right.
The popular entrepreneur designer added:
Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we're good at, which is being ourselves. We love you all, and we're very excited to announce what's next soon! Enjoy this beautiful Sunday!
Inside Keith Bynum's romantic relationship with Evan Thomas
Keith and Evan from Bargain Block have been together for over a decade. The two first met on Match.com in Colorado in 2013 while living in Boulder, Colorado. They soon began dating, and in 2017, they moved to Detroit.
Are Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas married?
The Bargain Block hosts are not married, though they have been engaged since 2017. The two have made it clear that their relationship does not hinge on a wedding ceremony. In a March 2022 Instagram post, Keith wrote:
Five years ago today, we got engaged, but we've been too darn busy to get married.
In an October 2023 YouTube interview with Instinct Magazine, Keith added:
People ask about this wedding stuff all the time… we have zero interest in weddings … We already feel like we are married, so it wouldn't change anything in any meaningful way other than tax law, I guess.
Frequently asked questions
How old are Keith and Evan?
As of 2025, Keith Bynum's age is 38 years, having been born on 5 January 1987. Evan Thomas, born on August 20, is in his late 30s. His exact year of birth remains undisclosed.
What is Keith Bynum's sexuality?
Keith Bynum is openly gay and has shared that coming out was hard because his family did not accept it at first. He told People in August 2023:
My family went sideways when I came out…I love the South, but the family dynamic in the South is different. I was looking to rebuild, and [Detroit] was the perfect place to come and do that…It's the kindest place I've ever lived, contrary to its reputation.
Where do Keith and Evan live now?
Evan Thomas and Keith Bynum currently live in Detroit, Michigan, where they relocated in 2017.
Conclusion
Keith Bynum has made a name for himself in the competitive world of home renovation. He is widely known for co-hosting Bargain Block on HGTV, alongside his partner, Evan Thomas. Together, they fix up old, run-down houses and turn them into beautiful, affordable homes.
