Death Toll Reaches 72 As Violent Protests And Looting Continues

Six days after the looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal began, a reported 72 people have died during riots

The South African Police Services says most of the causalities were due to stampedes that occurred inside malls

Arrests have been in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape province in relation to the lootings

As violence, looting and theft continue in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng the South African Police Services reports that the death toll has now reached 72 as of Tuesday.

Many of the victims, according to Brenda Muridili of the police, died in stampedes as looters rushed forward crushing them, reports EWN.

72 people have died in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng since the violent protests and looting of businesses began last week. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP

1 234 people have been arrested in relation to the lootings at shopping centres, malls, warehouses and so on. KwaZulu-Natal accounts for 549 arrests, Gauteng 683, Mpumalanga 1 and Northern Cape 1.

The police in KwaZulu-Natal are said to be investigating 27 cases in the province, 14 cases of murder and 13 inquests. In Gauteng police are investigating 45 cases, 19 murder cases and 27 inquests.

Muridili stated that the majority of the inquest dockets dealt with stampedes that happened during shoplifting and mall lootings, while some deaths and injuries were caused by ATM explosions and shootings.

There have been increasing calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to declare a state of emergency in KwaZulu-Natal, however, there are parties that believe that this isn't necessary, reports eNCA.

The police in other provinces have said that they are on high alert and working towards preventing looting and violence in their respective provinces.

NPA instructed to oppose bail of persons arrested for rioting or looting

Briefly News recently reported that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of South Africa has reportedly been instructed to oppose the bail of any person who was arrested or taken into custody for being part of the rioting and looting occurring in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Over 1 200 people have been arrested so far for economic sabotage as well as public violence. The intense violent looting continued through the evening of Tuesday, 13 July, in both provinces as looters took malls and suburbs over.

In a recent statement, the government revealed that the NPA was putting a special team of prosecutors together to prosecute the 1 230 people who were arrested.

