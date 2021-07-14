NPA Instructed to Oppose Bail of Persons Arrested for Rioting or Looting

The NPA has been instructed to oppose the bail of over 1 200 suspects who were arrested for rioting and looting

The suspects have been charged with economic sabotage and public violence as the violence split over through the evening of Tuesday

The government, in a recent statement, revealed that the NPA has put a special team of prosecutors together to prosecute the arrested persons

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of South Africa has reportedly been instructed to oppose the bail of any person who was arrested or taken into custody for being part of the rioting and looting occurring in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Over 1 200 people have been arrested so far for economic sabotage as well as public violence. The intense violent looting continued through the evening of Tuesday, 13 July, in both provinces as looters took malls and suburbs over.

In a recent statement, the government revealed that the NPA was putting a special team of prosecutors together to prosecute the 1 230 people who were arrested.

The National Prosecuting Authority will not be able to give bail over 1 200 people arrested for looting and rioting. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stated that law enforcement has been tasked with protecting vaccine storage sites, clinics and schools where the Covid-19 jabs are being rolled out, according to News24.

TimesLIVE reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa met with including religious leaders and various sectors of society earlier this week. President Ramaphosa, according to the statement released by the government, will be meeting with political leaders and other groups on Wednesday, 14 July.

SA's biggest SAPREF oil refinery shuts down amidst ongoing violent protests

Earlier, Briefly News reported SAPREF, South Africa's largest crude oil refinery, announced on Tuesday that it was temporarily closing down and declaring force majeure on contracts.

This announcement comes after violent protests broke out in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as a response to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. The protests led to widespread looting, destruction of infrastructure and theft.

"In the case of a complete shut down of the refinery, the continuation of your agreement with SAPREF on the same terms and conditions becomes impossible," wrote SAPREF.

