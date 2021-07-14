After the passing of his younger brother Michael, former president Jacob Zuma has reportedly not yet applied for compassionate leave

Zuma's brother passed away on Sunday after facing a long term illness but it has not been confirmed if he knows about his brother's death

The Spokesperson for the department stated that they encourage inmates to keep in contact with their family members

Former president Jacob Zuma has, like any other inmate, the right to apply for permission to attend a family member's funeral. Zuma has yet to do so for his late brother, Michael. Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed that Msholozi has yet to apply for compassionate leave.

TimesLIVE reportedly spoke to the department to find out if Zuma would be granted permission to attend Michael's funeral and whether or not he had been informed that he had lost his brother to long term illness.

Michael Zuma passed away on Sunday but it is currently unclear if the former present, who is serving a 15-month jail sentence, has been informed of his death.

Nxumalo informed the publication about the former president's health. He explained that Zuma is doing well and that inmates are encouraged to use the public phones provided to keep in contact with their families should they want to, according to SowetanLIVE.

Sources state that Zuma's family has not met to discuss the funeral and other arrangements as a number of family members were stuck in Durban, KZN due to the violent riots and looting.

Michael Zuma passes away after a long term illness

