Jacob Zuma's Younger Brother Michael Dies After Long Illness

Sources have confirmed that one of former President Jacob Zuma's brothers has died after a long battle with an illness

Michael Zuma is said to have been ill for quite a number of years and was unaware of Zuma's current incarceration

It is believed that Zuma may apply to the Department of Correctional Services to be released from prison to bury his brother

Former President Jacob Zuma's family have confirmed that Zuma's younger brother Michael Zuma has died after suffering from a long illness.

According to SowetanLIVE Khaya Zuma confirmed that he died on Sunday morning at around 11AM. Khaya had earlier reported to the media that his younger brother had been ill for a number of years.

Former President Jacob Zuma's younger brother Micheal Zuma died on Sunday morning according to the family. Image: Sunday Times/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

"He was old. He had not been OK for many years. He was younger than me and JZ. There is a dark cloud. I am going to Mike's house now. I am sure they have told JZ already,” said Khaya.

Micheal was also a big supporter of the former president during his legal battles. He also played an integral role when Zuma traditionally married Nompumelelo Ntuli. The two tied the knot in 2008 according to a report by IOL.

Khaya also stated that Michael was too ill know about the former president's current legal battles and his arrest last Wednesday, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Mzwanele Manyi, a representative for the Jacob Zuma Foundation, said the foundation was unaware of the death but that they will contact the family.

Although the Department of Correctional Services has not officially stated anything, Zuma can ask to be released from prison and return home to bury his brother.

Michael's death comes as violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng continue in response to calls for Zuma's release from prison. The KwaZulu-Natal has estimated R100 million loss to the province's economy since the protests broke out this past week.

