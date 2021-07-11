Jacob Zuma: Duduzane Says His Dad Carries the Hopes and Aspirations of Millions

Duduzane Zuma took to the internet to explain why so many people are angry about the arrest of his father, former president Jacob Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma posted a video on Twitter explaining why people are so upset about the incarceration of his father.

He said that his father is not just one man and that he carries the hopes and aspirations of millions of people in South Africa.

Duduzane Zuma gave South Africa his take on why people are so angry about his father's arrest.

Source: Instagram

Going further Dudzane said that his dad is the embodiment of success, coming from nowhere and making something of himself.

He also said that his father is an old man and at 79 years he is not going anywhere. Duduzane has said that his dad has been hounded his entire political life.

Social media users react to Duduzane Zuma video about his dad

@MinyaniC:

"Jacob spent our money with Indians, now he's arrested you want South Africans to fight for him.

Just call Ajay, Atul and others to assist.

Zuma enriched his family, I don't relate with Zuma I didn't benefit from him."

@daisy_matlou:

"Zuma gave no one hope in 9 year-rule-looting spree, instead embraced Guptas wasted time defending rape charges & impregnated daughter of a friend, recently charged 4 own child maintenance, such dodgy character cant carry peoples hopes. why didn't he implement RET in his 9-year rule?"

@thatolegodi4:

"For someone so educated and speaks so well, but does not understand that his father is charged for in contempt of ConCourt. He could have avoided this with his legal counsel to advise him to go to the commission and answer to the best of his "old" knowledge."

@nqukazi:

"You are busy instigating. You have an apartment in Dubai. SA is the only country we have.

Stop misleading poor people. When you contract COVID you will be admitted to a private hospital, our tax money. You are as we speak in an R 250 compound. Our tax again. God is watching you."

Violence spreads to Johannesburg with shots fired and shops looted

The violent protests in response to former president Jacob Zuma's arrest have continued to spread and have now reached Johannesburh with reports of vehicles being shot at and looting.

The M2 was closed in both directions on Sunday as the protest action continued to spread. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar reported that the protestors had blockaded the road with burning tyres.

