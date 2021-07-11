Shots have been fired at vehicles and shops looted as the violent protests against former president Jacob Zuma have spread to Johannesburg

The M2 East and M2 West highways were blocked by rocks and burning tyres effectively shutting off the CBD

The protests erupted earlier in the week and quickly spread across KwaZulu-Natal and have now reached Gauteng and Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The violent protests in response to former president Jacob Zuma's arrest have continued to spread and have now reached Johannesburh with reports of vehicles being shot at and looting.

The M2 was closed in both directions on Sunday as the protest action continued to spread. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar reported that the protestors had blockaded the road with burning tyres.

Violence Spreads to Johannesburg in response to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma. Photo credit: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Beside shots being fired, shops have been looted and vehicles set on fire as the tense situation continues to escalate.

"M2 closed off to traffic in both directions btw Benrose & Cleveland following continuous riots in the area with reports of shots being fired at passing vehicles. Traffic is diverted at Maritzburg St & Cleveland Rd. #JHBTraffic," according to the JMPD.

Minnaar would not confirm if the protests taking place in Johannesburg were linked to the violence sweeping KwaZulu-Natal according to TimeLIVE.

The Johannesburg CBD was cut off after the M2 East and M2 West were blocked with burning tyres and rocks according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Protests spread from KZN to Gauteng with calls for Zuma's release

The protestors demanding the release of former president Jacob Zuma have taken to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal.

The protests have spread across the country and have reached as far as the East Rand in Gauteng. A 'Free Zuma' address will be delivered at Kwamai-Mai in Johannesburg on Sunday at noon according to The Citizen.

Army won't be called in response to violence sweeping KZN

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has rubbished reports that the army will be deployed in KwaZulu-Natal.

She said that there the army fights in war and there is no war in the province. She said the army will only be called in if the authorities are unable to cope according to the SABC.

Mapisa-Nqakula said that the protests are not the responsibility of the armed forces according to The South African.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za