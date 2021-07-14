Ntsiki Mazwai is blamed for inciting violence after publicly demanding the immediate release of Jacob Zuma from prison

Mazwai sent out an open letter to argue that the system has violated Jacob Zuma's rights with conviction without trial

Tweeps on Twitter responded to attack the political activist on what is viewed as reckless statements that worsen the public violence

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Controversial social media commentator Ntsiki Mazwai has been accused of inciting the country’s ongoing looting violence.

Outspoken singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai gets blamed for South Africa’s raging violence. Images: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai / Instagram

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki posted a passionate open letter of support for Jacob Zuma this week, where she argues that the former state President has been convicted without trial.

Ntsiki assured that she is first and foremost Anti-Zuma but claims the system’s treatment of the former head of state is unjust.

The letter was published on WordPress before it was shared via Ntsiki’s Twitter account. Some of the strong highlights said:

“It has been barely a week of former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration and we ourselves have been locked into a prison cell of violence.

“I am far from being a Zuma fan, in fact I’m an Anti-Zuma and will forever stand with Fezekile ‘Khwezi’ Kuzwayo. If anything, I think all of this is part of his karma.

“However, I’m also aware that if Zuma can get arrested by the system without trial, what is stopping the system from arresting other voices and people who stand against it? It got me wondering, who is this system? Who does it serve?”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The statements quickly attracted strong opposition from a number of annoyed tweeps. The responses literally invited aggressive attacks and blame for the increased protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

@MTHETHELELISAMU said:

“Ntsiki Mazwai must be arrested and charged with instigating violence and looting just like Malema, Jimmy Manyi and Dudu Zuma Sambudla.”

@patriot_african said:

“As an influencer your articulations must be clear and based on your utterances you are clearly supporting protests and you are happy about them. If not...denounce looting now lets hear.”

Pearl Thusi Slams SA Politics Amid Violent Protests and Looting Crisis

Pearl Thusi has taken to social media to slam Mzansi politics amid the ongoing unrest since the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma.

The media personality and many social media users have shared their disappointment at the leadership of the country for failing to address the current violent protests and looting.

The Queen Sono actress took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the volatile situation in the country that was sparked by the incarceration of Zuma.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za