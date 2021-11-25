Deur Dik en Dun 3 Teasers for December 2021: Double tragedy strikes the Borans

Deur Dik en Dun 3 December episodes are all about reconciliation and celebrations on Mother’s Day and during Dilara’s birthday. However, in true Boran fashion, disaster never fails to foil a happy moment as they are struck with a double tragedy that shakes the entire city of Bursa. How will they recover? Keep reading the following Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers to find out.

Deur Dik en Dun is a Turkish telenovela that airs on eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 5.30 p.m.

Deur Dik en Dun is currently one of the most thrilling Turkish telenovelas on eTV. It follows the life of musician Sureyya and her not-so-good experience with her mother-in-law Esma, who does not think she is fit for her son nor their well-established dynasty. However, things are about to change in the upcoming episodes.

Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for December 2021

Your beloved Turkish television series on eTV comes to an end this December. Two funerals in the upcoming episodes of Deur Dik en Dun season 3 are about to change the lives of the Boran family forever. Here are all the Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers for more on what is coming up.

Gulistan is excited when the ultrasound reveals she is expecting twins in Deur Dik en Dun 3 December episodes.

1st December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 103

Nazif has no way out of a burning book repository while Gulistan visits the hospital for her initial medical examination. Gunes ends her relationship with Adem after an embarrassing meeting with Dilara and Mert at Faruk’s cafeteria.

2nd December 2021, Thursday: Episode 104

Gulistan is excited after returning from her first check-up. She informs the Borans that she is pregnant with twins. Everyone is happy to hear the great news and is eager to break it to Nazif once he returns. However, Esma comes back home alone without Nazif, and the family discovers that he has been saved from an inferno.

3rd December 2021, Friday: Episode 105

Nazif is discharged from the medical facility, and Esma has a surprise for him. Meanwhile, Adem’s attempts to contact Gunes do not work, and Firkret asks him to go see her. Senem and Sureyya have a happy reunion.

6th December 2021, Monday: Episode 106

Dilara decides to give Mert an invitation to the family reunion during her birthday celebrations. Elsewhere, Esma tries to make peace, while Adem examines how his life has turned out.

7th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 107

The birthday ceremony continues, and everyone buries the hatchet. At last, Esma’s heart softens towards Anastasia, and she later decides to go to a nursing home where she will stay until her last breath.

8th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 108

Esma goes to the old-age home while Garip and the Borans make a devious scheme. At last, Adem gets in touch with Gunes. Will she give him another chance?

9th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 109

Fikret, Garip, and Faruk come up with a plan to ensure Esma leaves the nursing facility. They ask Senem to hold a party at the home. Elsewhere, Adem asks Gunes a question that is likely to change her life.

10th December 2021, Friday: Episode 110

Today is Mother’s Day and people are excited as they surprise their mothers with presents. Gunes gets a surprise visit from Dilara, and they later have a great time at the Boran house after setting aside their differences.

Everyone makes amends in the upcoming episodes.

13th December 2021, Monday: Episode 111

Everyone gets together to celebrate Mother’s Day at the Boran mansion, but as usual with the family, the happy day ends in disaster.

14th December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 112

Garip is to be laid to rest today, and people pay their last respects. His death causes Esma’s health to deteriorate as her illness progresses.

15th December 2021, Wednesday: Episode 113

The family gives Esma their support as her health gets worse. Elsewhere, Gunes and Adem make up their minds to go to the next level of their romance.

16th December 2021, Thursday: Episode 114

Gunes and Adem get married, and they later inform Fikret and Ipek about a surprise. Esma is still mourning the passing of Garip, and she asks Sureyya to do something for her.

17th December 2021, Friday: Episode 115

Gunes and Adem inform Dilara about their official titles of husband and wife. Elsewhere, Sureyya does not know what to do regarding the thing that Esma asked her to do.

Adem and Gunes get married and start a new life together in the upcoming episodes of Deur Dik en Dun 3 on eTV.

20th December 2021, Monday: Episode 116

Esma starts losing her sanity as she starts seeing Garip at the house. Sureyya gets the perfect chance to release her music the right way.

21st December 2021, Tuesday: Episode 117

Senem learns that Gunes tied the knot without informing her. Esma has difficulty recognizing people, and Faruk asks family members to be cautious around her after she experiences a meltdown. Later, the Boran family attends Adem and Gunes’ marriage celebrations.

22nd December 2021, Wednesday: Episodes 118 and 119

Gunes and Adem make plans regarding the future of their new family. The stability of the Boran dynasty is shaken when disaster strikes.

Esma is buried, and the family grieves. They promise to ensure her legacy does not die with her.

23rd December 2021, Thursday: Episodes 120 and 121

Sureyya sings her song at a show while Gunes and Dilara discuss Sude entering the puberty stage. Akif and Seneme look on as Cihan performs at a show. Later, Mert has a special surprise for Dilara in a cafeteria.

Episode 121 - Series finale!

Sureyya wakes up on her 40th birthday, and she finds certain information from Dilara. She goes back home only to find a big surprise and a message that Esma left her before she passed away.

Garip's death causes Esma's health to deteriorate, leading to her death.

What happens to the Deur Dik en Dun 3 cast?

There is a lot to look forward to this December as the Turkish telenovela airs its finale episodes. What happens to the characters in Deur Dik en Dun series finale? What will become of the Boran family after all the tragedies?

Esma

She finally accepts Anastasia and later decides to go to a nursing home for the remainder of her days. Garip and the Borans are not happy with her decision and hatch a plan to make her return home. Later, she is deeply affected by Garip’s death, which makes her illness progress, and she dies a while later. Can the remaining Borans keep her legacy alive?

Adem

Gunes breaks up with him and disappears. He does all he can to find her, and they later make amends. They then decide to take their relationship to the next step and get married.

Deur Dik en Dun Turkish telenovela will have an epic series finale, as revealed by the above Deur Dik en Dun 3 teasers. Ensure you do not miss the ending by tuning in to eTV from Mondays to Fridays at 5.30 p.m.

Source: Briefly.co.za